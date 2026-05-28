Full stack developer focused on PHP and JS
Dynamicsource AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynamicsource AB i Stockholm
You will be responsible for taking one of our products to the next level. It is used by operations staff and flight crew daily, delivering critical flight data to external systems and our own iPad app 24/7. You will:
Design, prototype and implement new features in an existing PHP code base.
Make UI improvements and further development in a Typescript / ReactJS code base.
Create and maintain customer API integrations. Adapt internal API endpoints to customer needs and streamline / reconcile incoming data to internal models.
Write excellent technical documentation for both internal and external use.
Use high-availability and fault tolerant coding practices.
Implement automated software testing and quality assurance.
Skills
Must have
PHP
JavaScript / Typescript / React
Git
MySQL
Docker
Excellent communication skills in English.
Experience with highly secure network communications.
Highly self-organised and disciplined / experience with remote work
Good to have
Rust
C++
Swift
Bonus points
Aviation knowledge / interest
For this position, a hybrid work model applies. You are expected to work from our office in Stockholm at least 2 days per week. The majority of the DynamicSource team is located in the greater Stockholm area.
DynamicSource also visits customers and participates in industry events such as forums, product expos, and aviation-related conferences. Some international travel may be required.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7794631-2022360". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DynamicSource AB
(org.nr 556775-5581), https://jobs.dynamicsource.se
Kungsholmsgatan 12 (visa karta
)
112 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
DynamicSource Jobbnummer
9932388