Full Stack Developer
2025-10-09
About the Role
We're seeking a skilled Full Stack Developer to join our growing team on a remote contract basis. You'll be working on a range of projects using modern technologies, contributing to both backend and frontend development. This is a great opportunity to work in a dynamic environment with potential for long-term collaboration.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and maintain scalable web applications
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions
• Optimize performance and ensure reliability across the stack
• Participate in code reviews and contribute to technical discussions
Qualifications
• Strong experience with TypeScript (Node.js and React)
• Proficiency in PostgreSQL, Redis, and Docker
• Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructure
• Ability to work independently and manage time effectively in a remote setting
Requirements
• Must operate under a Limited Company
• Must have own equipment
• Based in EMEA region
Location: Remote (EMEA)
