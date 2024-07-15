Frontend Developer
2024-07-15
Are you ready to be part of something revolutionary? Really Random Games is working in stealth mode and is probably the best kept secret in the iGaming industry. We are on a mission to revolutionize the industry with cutting-edge technology and AI.
About Really Random Games:
Really Random Games is a pioneering force in the iGaming space, blending innovation, technology, and creativity to deliver unparalleled gaming experiences. Though we operate under the radar, our ambition is to redefine the landscape of online gaming. We leverage advanced AI and state-of-the-art technology to create products that captivate and engage players worldwide.
Role: Frontend Developer
We are looking for a Frontend Developer who enjoys using both technical and creative skills to bring our amazing games to life. You will be working in a self-driven, agile team of Artists, Testers, and Sound Designers to build and maintain the games. As a Frontend Developer, you will be involved in the entire process of creating a game, from ideation to release. This position will give you the chance to join our journey of creating some of the most exciting games in the online casino industry. You'll get the opportunity to learn new technologies and develop your skills while helping us achieve our goal of providing the best games on the market.
Responsibilities:
Develop game features with a focus on performance, maintainability, and quality.
Create reusable code and libraries for future use.
Identify and resolve development problems.
Ensure technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.
Collaborate with team and stakeholders to translate business objectives into potent interactive strategies.
Participate in game design and prototyping.
Ensure our back-office systems are easy to understand and use.
Involved in requirements on REST APIs.
Who You Are:
You are a positive, creative, and fearless person who loves to push the limits, try new things, and feel comfortable speaking your mind. You take a lot of pride in your work, maintain focus on the big picture, and think ahead. You are a team player, willing to share your knowledge and learn from your colleagues, while enjoying a dynamic and creative environment.
Skills and Experience:
Proficiency in JavaScript or TypeScript.
Experience with frameworks like React, Redux, Angular, or similar.
Strong conceptual and visual communication skills with the ability to clearly translate business needs back to key stakeholders both visually and in writing.
Experience developing single-page web applications with input forms.
Experience with game frameworks such as pixi.js, Phaser, or similar is a plus.
Experience in the iGaming industry is highly meritorious.
Bonus Skills:
Involvement in RESTful APIs design.
Experience with HTML5 and CSS3.
Fullstack knowledge.
Knowledge of CSS pre-processing and modular CSS.
What We Offer:
A startup-like culture that encourages trying new approaches and technologies, ensuring you stay at the forefront of technological development.
The stability and support of an established company, allowing you to focus on your work.
An international, culturally diverse family united by a passion for delivering the very best in gaming.
A strong emphasis on innovation as a core value, driving our mission to lead the industry.
Modern and developer-friendly delivery processes, including Agile (Scrum/Kanban), JIRA issue tracking, Confluence wiki, GitLab source control, Jenkins continuous integration and delivery, modern hardware and software for development (an IDE of your choice).
Competitive salary and benefits including health and medical insurance, 30 paid vacation days, fitness benefits, professional growth opportunities, sport activities, parties, and team-building events.
Join us at Really Random Games and be part of the revolution in iGaming. Together, we will create the future of gaming.
Apply now to be part of the best kept secret in the iGaming industry!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: mb@reallyrandomstudios.com
