Frontend Developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla datajobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-06-18
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have a requirement for the position of Front end Developer with one of our client.
Location: Stockholm
Requirements:At least six (6) months of experience developing in SOA-related technologies that included SOAP/REST.
2. At least two years of experience working with agile software development.
3. At least two years of experience working with source code and versioning with Git.
4. At least six months of experience working with usability, accessibility and/or UX.
5. At least six months of experience working with integration with databases.
6. At least one year of experience developing in REACT and Angular.
7. At least one year of experience in developing Web Components.
8. At least six months of experience working with WCAG 2.1 and WCAG 2.2.
9. At least six months of experience working with NPM package managers.
10. At least six months of experience working with Storybook.
11. At least six months of experience with Atlassian products such as JIRA and Bitbucket.
Offer due date2024-06-28
Start date2024-08-05
End date2024-12-31
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8755249