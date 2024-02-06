Front- end developer within automotive
2024-02-06
In this role you will be developing front-end software for consumer-facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. Your responsibilities will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts, and regular product development!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Imagine a car manufacturer that prioritizes safety above all else. Their vehicles are renowned for their sturdy construction and cutting-edge safety features, consistently earning top marks in crash tests. Not only do they focus on protecting occupants, but they also emphasize environmental responsibility, with a commitment to sustainability evident in their choice of materials and efficient engine technologies. Furthermore, they're known for their sleek Scandinavian design, blending minimalist aesthetics with practicality and functionality. This manufacturer has a reputation for reliability and longevity, with many drivers loyal to the brand for generations.
In the role as a front-end software developer, you'll be tasked with crafting software solutions for both consumer-facing and internal products, serving customers in over 100 countries. Your responsibilities will include creating seamless online experiences for car sales/subscriptions, coordinating global campaigns, and establishing frameworks for various other functionalities. We're seeking an adept developer with hands-on experience in front-end technologies, a firm grasp of agile methodologies, and a commitment to championing software development best practices.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master's degree within data Science or similar
• Solid knowledge in JavaScript programming and in building UIs with HTML and CSS
• Solid knowledge in React.js, Typescript and Next.js framework.
• Fluent in English both spoken and written, since it is needed in the daily work
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Innovative
• Quality-oriented
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
