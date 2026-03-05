Front Office Service Manager - Vikariat 1 year
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,500 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos. People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
Does the hustle and bustle of life excite you? Are you able to create a loyal following, whilst handling the pace and keeping your team checked in? Then why not come and join us at the Radisson Hotel Group to Make Every Moment Matter for our guests!
As Front Office Service Manager, you will play a critical role in the leadership of the Front Office. You will act as second-in-charge alongside the other Service Manager, stepping up to lead the team whenever the Front Office Manager is on leave. This is a key opportunity to shape the guest experience, support your colleagues, and make a real impact on the smooth running of the hotel.
We are looking for someone passionate about delivering exceptional service, who believes that anything is possible-all while having fun in everything we do!
Key Responsibilities:
Supports the smooth running of the front office department, where all aspects of the guest journey and experience are delivered to the highest level
Works proactively to improve guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries and problem resolution
Delivers on plans and objectives where front office initiatives & hotel targets are achieved
Supervises the front office team fostering a culture of growth, development and performance within the department
Accountable for ensuring that costs and inventory are controlled, that productivity and performance levels are attained
Builds and maintains effective working relationships with all key stakeholders
Takes ownership to deliver an effective planned guest engagement programme
Qualifications:
Experience in front office preferably as shift leader
Strong supervisory and managerial skills with a hands-on approach and lead-by-example work style
Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry
Ability to find creative solutions with proven problem-solving capabilities offering support where required
Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence, time and energy
Experience of working with IT systems on various platforms
Strong communication skills
Can communicate fluently in Swedish & English Ersättning
