FP&A Manager
2024-07-02
Position Overview: We are seeking a talented and experienced individual for a FP&A role to join our dynamic team as a key player to create our global forecast and budget process, and drive the creation of our group FP&A function. The successful candidate will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing our forecasting and budgeting activities across all businesses within Aonic. This role requires a strategic and commercial mindset, strong analytical skills, and the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and have a passion for driving financial performance, we want to hear from you. This is a new role, reporting directly to the Group CFO, presents a remarkable opportunity for the right candidate to spearhead the development of a global FP&A function. You will have the chance to not only shape the development of this function, but also to grow alongside it as it evolves.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Group Forecasting:
1. Lead the development and maintenance of the global forecasting process, ensuring accuracy, timeliness, and alignment with business objectives.
2. Collaborate with regional finance teams to gather inputs, analyze trends, and incorporate market dynamics into forecasts, and build appropriate models.
3. Implement best practices and continuous improvements to enhance forecasting accuracy and efficiency.
4. Monitor performance against forecasts and changes in forecasts, identifying variances and implications, and recommending corrective actions as needed.
2. Budget Process:
1. Drive the annual budgeting process, working closely with business to establish targets and assumptions.
2. Develop comprehensive budget models to support decision-making and resource optimization.
3. Monitor budget performance against targets, identifying variances and recommending corrective actions as needed.
3. Tool Management:
1. Manage and optimize the tools and systems used for forecasting and budgeting, ensuring data integrity and usability.
2. Provide training and support to users on the use of forecasting and budgeting tools.
4. Performance analysis and Reporting:
1. Conduct in-depth financial analysis to identify trends, risks, and opportunities impacting forecast accuracy and budget performance.
2. Prepare insightful reports and presentations for senior management, highlighting key findings and recommendations.
3. Provide actionable insights to support strategic decision-making and drive business performance.
4. Support with financial estimations and calculations for various purposes.
5. Cross-functional Collaboration:
1. Partner with finance, operations, and business leaders to align forecast and budget activities with strategic initiatives and business goals.
2. Facilitate communication and collaboration across departments to ensure cross-functional alignment and accountability.
6. Ad-hoc
1. Ad-hoc financial calculations and valuations.
Qualifications:
• Minimum Bachelor's degree in Finance, Business Administration, engineering, or related field.
• Strong proficiency in financial modeling, analysis, and reporting.
• Good understanding of accounting.
• Experience with financial planning software/BI tools preferred.
• Excellent proficiency in Excel
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively interact with stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
• Strategic thinker with a proactive mindset and a continuous improvement mindset.
Join our team and play a critical role in shaping the financial future of our global organization. Apply now to be part of a dynamic and collaborative environment where your skills and expertise will make a meaningful impact.
