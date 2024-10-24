Founder Associate
Lemonado AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lemonado AB i Stockholm
About Us
At Lemonado, we make it easy for people to solve problems without needing to code. Our mission is to help teams work smarter and faster with simple, powerful tools. We know how frustrating inflexible software and repetitive tasks can be. That's why we built a platform that lets anyone automate tasks and create their own tools effortlessly. Think of Lemonado as a creative canvas that allows users to build automations and apps with AI, without needing any coding skills.
Job Description
We are seeking a motivated and versatile Founder Associate to join our team. This role is ideal for someone who is eager to work closely with the founders and gain hands-on experience in various aspects of a tech startup. As a Founder Associate, you will lead the commercial projects and contribute to the growth and success of Lemonado.
Key Responsibilities
Project Management: Assist in managing and executing key projects across different departments, ensuring timely and successful completion.
Market Research: Conduct market research and competitive analysis to support strategic decision-making.
Business Development: Identify and pursue new business opportunities, partnerships, and collaborations.
Operations: Help streamline and improve operational processes, including administrative tasks and organizational workflows.
Product Development: Collaborate with the product team to brainstorm, design, and test new features and products.
Marketing: Support marketing efforts by creating content, managing social media, and assisting with campaigns.
Customer Engagement: Interact with customers to gather feedback, address inquiries, and enhance the overall customer experience.
Strategic Support: Provide direct support to the founders on various strategic initiatives and special projects.
Qualifications
Education: Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field (e.g., business, marketing, engineering).
Skills: Strong analytical, organizational, and communication skills.
Experience: Previous experience in a startup or tech environment and at least 3 years of experience leading marketing departments.
Attributes: Self-starter, adaptable, proactive, and eager to learn and grow.
What We Offer:
Growth Opportunity: Unique chance to work directly with the founders and gain comprehensive startup experience.
Flexibility: Flexible working hours and remote work options.
Impact: Make a significant impact on the direction and success of a budding tech startup.
Culture: A supportive and collaborative team environment where your ideas are valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-07
E-post: hello@lemonado.io Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lemonado AB
(org.nr 559482-0606)
Nybrokajen 7 (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8976275