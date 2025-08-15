Formulation Scientist in Pre-formulation, Temporary assignment
2025-08-15
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca delivers the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, synthetic route design, and the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) across all AstraZeneca therapy areas. Our vision is to be pharmaceutical science leaders-creating innovative, cost-effective solutions and shaping the diverse therapies of tomorrow.
Are you an enthusiastic, innovative, and motivated Formulation Scientist looking for a unique development opportunity? We invite you to join one of our small molecule formulation teams in the vibrant R&D environment at AstraZeneca's Gothenburg site. This is a temporary 1-year assignment, starting as soon as possible. This assignment offers you the chance to collaborate with passionate colleagues and multi-disciplinary experts-all working together to advance AstraZeneca's pipeline.
Responsibilities
This is a laboratory-based role supporting project teams with your scientific and technical expertise in formulation development. You will design and deliver formulation systems for oral, inhaled, and parenteral administration, with a particular emphasis on liquid formulations. Key aspects of this role include hands-on experimental work and essential characterization such as homogeneity, pH, and particle size measurements, supporting projects from early discovery through preclinical development. Close collaboration with a range of internal partners is essential, including working alongside scientists conducting animal studies to ensure strong alignment between formulator and animal safety technician.
You will be expected to conduct experimental work in accordance with project timelines and comply with all relevant Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality, and compliance standards. Working in partnership with other formulators, analysts, and skill experts-including specialists in solid-state chemistry and biopharmaceutics-is central to success. Diligent documentation and clear communication of your results to project teams will also be required.
Essential requirements
*
MSc degree in a discipline relevant to formulation science, pharmaceutical technology, or equivalent qualifications
*
Experience in formulation development, similar product development, or other relevant laboratory skills
*
Understanding in formulation handling, administration, and setup of animal studies
*
Genuine interest in experimental laboratory work and practical problem-solving
*
Delivery-oriented, with the ability to apply scientific and innovative thinking
*
Strong communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
Desirable skills/experience
*
Technical competence in drug product formulation development for oral and/or parenteral delivery
*
Familiarity with appropriate quality standards and regulatory frameworks
If you are passionate about science and want to make a real impact on patients' lives, there is no better place to be. Join us at AstraZeneca, where we apply science every day to strengthen and expand our pipeline.
