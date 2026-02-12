Forestry Analyst
Are you an analytical and goal-oriented person with a passion for forest management and sustainable development who likes to work in a team? Do you want to work in a global organization that makes a difference for both people and the planet? Then the role of Forestry Analyst could be right for you!
Why Inter IKEA?
With us, you become part of a global community that values innovation, collaboration and responsibility. We offer:
The opportunity to influence the development of sustainable forest resources.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment where your voice is heard.
A company that actively works for a better climate and to create value for both people and the planet.
About the role
As Forestry Analyst at Inter IKEA Forest Investments, you will play a key role in the development of our portfolio of forest assets. You will work with:
Data Collection and Preparation, collect relevant data for the forest area, including topography, soil type, climate data, and current forest inventory.
GIS and Remote Sensing Analysis, Use GIS, and remote sensing technologies to analyze the spatial characteristics of the forest area.
Scenario Analysis Use models to run various management scenarios, such as different harvesting regimes, reforestation plans, return requirements and climate change impacts.
Risk Assessment: Conduct a risk assessment based on the model's projections, identifying potential risks to forest health and productivity...
Stakeholder Communication, prepare communication materials to present the model's findings and recommendations to stakeholders, including forest managers, conservation organizations, and policymakers.
Integration with Management Plans, Integrate the model's results into existing forest management plans, suggesting modifications based on the model's projections.
This role offers the opportunity to combine technical expertise, innovation and a passion for forest management in an organization working to create a better future for future generations.
We are looking for you
Has a university degree in forestry, natural resource management, economics or a similar field.
Has experience of using models for analysis and optimization in forestry or related areas.
Is used to working with large data sets and analyses.
Has good communication and collaboration skills, with experience of working in cross-functional teams.
Has experience of project management.
Is self-motivated, solution-oriented and driven by creating sustainable results.
Additional Information
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is based in Älmhult, Sweden.
We regret that we are unable to handle applications made by e-mail. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, but no later than 22 Feb. 2026.
Take the chance to become part of Inter IKEA Forest Investments and contribute to a more sustainable future! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22
