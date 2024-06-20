Focused Improvement Master Pillar Lead
AB Tetra Pak / Logistikjobb / Lund Visa alla logistikjobb i Lund
2024-06-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we touch millions of lives every day, ensuring better nutrition and healthier lifestyles through safe packaging and food processing solutions. Guided by our global brand promise, PROTECTS WHAT 'S GOOD, we strive to make a difference by protecting food, people and our futures. To do this we need more than smart technology. We need smart people too. People like you, who wants to work with people like us.
Job Summary
Do you want to lead the Focused Improvement Master pillar activities in Packaging Solutions?
The Focused Improvement Master Pillar leader will lead the global FI pillar network to drive global loss intelligence, set priorities together with the Regional FI representatives and facilitate cooperation and alignment with IBE to maximise global performance.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden and reports to the Director, World Class Manufacturing & Quality in Integrated Supply Chain (ISC). Approximately 30% travelling time is required.
What you will do
Develop, standardize, and improve FI pillar methodology and digital tools.
Ensure that FI concepts, definitions, methodology and routes are understood and properly deployed across the PS organization.
Keep evolving pillar assessment, maturity, and reference guides to meet high productivity, cost competitiveness and to meet beyond world class ambitions.
Improve, maintain, update FI pillar training material.
Support capability development through training and assessment to regional and central teams.
Coordinate and promote good practices sharing.
Ensure effective communication to key stakeholders in the organization.
Drive prioritization of global or regional priorities through effective loss intelligence in collaboration with Process & pillar Networks.
Collaborate with IBE IPP program to prioritize solutions based on global priorities.
Drive global Lean 5.5 project with selected factories, govern roadmaps implementation and support collaboration of relevant stakeholders.
Drive or support global improvement projects as required.
Participate in Target setting process for relevant FI KPIs.
Support global WCM strategy and create roadmaps.
We believe you have
The position requires a strong drive and superior organizational agility. As a person, you have excellent communication skills and a proven ability to develop effective relationships and manage stakeholders across geographies and organisational boundaries. You are an analytical team player and driving digital transformation and innovative solutions is highly motivating for you.
We believe you have at least 5 years of experience in factory operations including leading WCM pillar and you have practically applied WCM methods/tools and successfully lead improvement teams. Knowledge of SAP BO/BI, advanced Excel, Power Bi, and other related manufacturing systems is a must.
A very good command of English, both written and oral is required.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, please send your CV to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
This job posting expires on 2024-06-30.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8762062