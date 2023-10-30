Flight Test Engineer to UMS Skeldar in Linköping
2023-10-30
UMS Skeldar, a multifaceted company, with capabilities in research, development, design, manufacturing, testing, training, consulting, maintenance and much more. We produce one of the world's most advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle 's. Join our growing team!
Our Flight Operation department currently consists of 25 employees where the positions vary between Helicopter Technician, Remote Pilots and Flight Test Engineer. The team is fast-paced and everyday life is characterized by teamwork and problem solving. Here you will have a dynamic workplace that switches between the sites in Linköping and the various facilities where we have flight permits.
You will start your position with a solid education where you will learn the systems from scratch. As you become more and more self-sufficient, you will have the opportunity to take greater responsibility and in the long term be involved in the training that we hold for our customers.
In addition to becoming a technical expert on our complex V200 helicopter, you will, in the role of Flight Test Engineer:
• Together with our R&D department, design the appropriate test program.
• Participate in and conduct ground and flight tests.
• Fly the Skeldar V-200.
• Review that the prescribed tests have been performed and approved.
• Analyze test results and create test reports.
• Conduct technical investigations.
• Perform tests on software and hardware before it is released to customers or production.
At UMS Skeldar, every day offers new challenges and the position as a Flight Test Engineer includes travel both domestically and internationally. Here you get a unique opportunity to become part of a senior team with a high work motivation and at the same time be involved in developing the future Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
Are you the one we are looking for?
We place great emphasis on personal qualities and in order for you to thrive as well as possible, we are looking for someone who is communicative and self-motivated, and have the ability to collaborate with others and solve problems, as well as someone who is prestigious and who has a high level of technical understanding or has a technical interest.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have post-secondary technical education or work experience in test operations from flight tests. We would like you to have work experience in the aerospace or defense industry. If you hold a pilot's license for manned or unmanned aircraft, it is meritorious.
The position requires both English in speech and writing.
A category B driver's license is required. BE and C/C1 driver's license are meritorious.
We offer:
A unique opportunity to be part of a fast-growing company.
A dynamic workplace where no two days are the same.
A high-tech product that is currently at the forefront of the market.
A familiar work culture characterized by spirit of cooperation and high commitment.
More information:
• Workplace: Linköping.
• Travel: Occurs frequently, both domestically and internationally.
• Seniority: Full-time.
• Start: Immediately with regard to notice period.
For employment within UMS Skeldar, it is required that you will be approved in accordance with the Swedish Protective Security Act. For some roles with certain security-sensitive activities it may require certain citizenship.
We process applications on an ongoing basis. We look forward to your application!
Key words: Flight Test Engineer, Test Engineer, Verification Engineer, Tester, Engineer, Aviation, Helicopter, Helicopters.
