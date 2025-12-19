Flight Safety Engineer - Esrange Space Center
Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Esrange / Flygledarjobb / Kiruna Visa alla flygledarjobb i Kiruna
2025-12-19
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Esrange i Kiruna
Welcome to SSC - Swedish Space Corporation, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting
services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
SSC also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace?
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as a Flight Safety Engineer in our team. We are looking for a dedicated person who shares our core values of Customer passion, Care, Collaboration, Curiosity, and Courage.
Launch Safety and Operations is responsible for ensuring the safe and efficient execution of all launch-related activities at Esrange Space Center. The team oversees both flight safety and ground safety, integrating risk management, regulatory compliance, and operational readiness across the entire launch lifecycle - from pre-mission planning and hazard analysis to live operations and post-launch evaluations.
YOUR ROLE
As a Flight Safety Engineer, you will be part of our Launch Safety and Operations team. Your mission is to handle flight safety in all aspects, with a focus on the development and operations of the new Launch Complex 3.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Perform pre-mission flight safety analysis and prepare a flight safety plan according to the overall pre-mission flight safety process.
Develop, integrate, and maintain Esrange safety systems.
Develop test and launch safety procedures.
Support range users in developing flight termination systems for approval for use at Esrange.
Perform live on-console flight safety duties.
Track flight safety regulatory landscape and ensure the organization complies with all relevant safety standards.
Support and maintain interfaces with Instrumentation, Systems Engineering, Licensing & Regulatory, and the Range Safety Office.
WHO YOU ARE
To succeed in your mission as Flight Safety Engineer, we consider the following criteria critical:
Master's degree in a STEM field OR equivalent work experience.
Professional proficiency in English reading, writing and speaking.
Proficiency in a scripting language.
Proficient in mathematics.
1+ years of professional experience in a role solving complex problems independently or as part of a team.
Customer and solution-oriented, with a proactive and pragmatic approach to problem-solving.
Team player who can build and maintain relationships across teams and external stakeholders.
Analytical and disciplined, with a structured and methodical way of working.
Accountable, with strong integrity and work ethic.
We consider it a bonus if you have experience in any of the following areas:
Quantitative Risk Assessments.
Procedure writing, reviewing and validation.
FAA part 450.
Flight termination system and tracking standards - RCC-319 & RCC-324.
Guidance, Navigation and Control.
Launch or Space Operations
Modelling and Simulation
B driver's license is required for this position.
Due to the nature of this role, physical presence at Esrange is mandatory and Swedish citizenship is preferred.
WE OFFER YOU
A unique opportunity to be involved in creating Swedish space history.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and a challenging work environment that is continuously evolving.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
LOCATION
This is a permanent position with 40 hours/week, located at Esrange.
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, don't wait to apply! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and interviews will be conducted continuously. We kindly ask you to submit your CV when applying. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
Please note that due to the holiday season, the recruitment process will resume after the Christmas holidays.
We appreciate your patience and will get back to candidates as soon as the process continues.
This is a security-classified position and will require a background check prior to employment.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
We help Earth benefit from Space. Learn more at sscspace.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget
(org.nr 556166-5836)
Esrange (visa karta
)
981 28 KIRUNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Esrange Jobbnummer
9658039