Fleet Manager for Delivery Riders
AM:365 Group AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2025-09-21
Are you passionate about managing teams and ensuring operational excellence? We are seeking a dedicated Fleet Manager to join our team AS SOON AS POSSIBLE and oversee our delivery fleet.
Responsibilities:
Manage a team of delivery riders
Recruit, train, and onboard new riders, providing guidance and support as needed.
Monitor and optimize rider schedules to meet demand and maximize efficiency.
Implement and enforce safety protocols to ensure the well-being of riders and the public.
Collaborate with other departments to address operational issues and improve delivery processes.
Collaborate with other fleet companies and manage operations.
Requirements:
Previous experience in fleet management and/or in management related field.
Strong leadership and communication skills.
Excellent organizational and problem-solving abilities.
Ability to work under pressure and adapt to changing situations.
Proficiency in using technology and data analysis tools.
If you are a motivated individual with a passion for team management, and wants to work from HOME we invite you to join AM:365 Group AB and help us revolutionize the last mile deliveries.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to:info@am365group.se
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-21
E-post: info@am365group.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AM:365 Group AB
(org.nr 559292-4798), http://www.am365group.se Kontakt
Atiqur Rahman info@am365group.se Jobbnummer
9518896