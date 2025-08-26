Fleet Manager
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently seeking an experienced and solution-oriented Fleet Manager to join the Operations team. This is a consulting assignment from October 2025 to March 2026, with potential for extension. The role offers the opportunity to play a key part in optimizing transportation logistics and ensuring sustainable fleet performance across multiple locations.
About the Role
As a Fleet Manager, you will have overall responsibility for managing and developing the company 's vehicle fleet. The position is crucial for reducing costs, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maintaining high operational standards. By implementing sustainable and efficient fleet strategies, you will contribute to strengthening the company 's long-term success.
Key Responsibilities
• Oversee the acquisition, maintenance, and disposal of fleet vehicles.
• Develop and implement fleet policies and procedures to ensure efficiency and compliance.
• Monitor and analyze fleet performance metrics to identify improvements.
• Manage vendor relationships for maintenance and repair services.
• Handle fleet budgeting, cost optimization, and operational planning.
• Ensure compliance with transportation regulations and safety standards.
• Introduce and implement environmentally sustainable fleet practices.
• Supervise, train, and support fleet staff to achieve high performance.
• Maintain accurate records of inspections, registrations, and insurance.
About you
Qualifications & Experience
• Minimum 5 years of proven experience in fleet management or a related field.
• Strong knowledge of vehicle maintenance and repair processes.
• Proficiency agement or related discipline.
• Knowledge of sustainable fleewith fleet management systems and digital tools.
• Solid understanding of transportation regulations and compliance.
• Excellent organizational and multitasking skills.
• Strong communication and interpersonal abilities.
Nice-to-have
• Experience in logistics or supply chain management.
• Certification in fleet mant technologies and practices.
Sounds interesting
If you are ready for the challenge and believe this position matches your profile, we would like to hear from you. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Mattias Jakobsson mattias.jakobsson@multimind.se Jobbnummer
9477285