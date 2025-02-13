First-Year Program Assistant DIS Stockholm
2025-02-13
The Custom Programs Department is seeking a First-Year Program Assistant in DIS' Stockholm office. In this role, you are responsible for coordinating and overseeing the student-life related components of the University of Texas at Austin's First Year Program, Take the World by the Horns: First Semester Abroad.
In this role, you will live and work closely with a cohort of 20-25 students, who are spending their first semester of university with DIS Study Abroad in Stockholm. The aim of the position is to create a safe and structured, yet fun and culturally relevant environment for students, and through this opportunity, gain professional international work experience in the field of international higher education and student life.
The ideal candidate has a keen interest in facilitating cross-cultural understanding and working closely with first-year undergraduate students. In addition, this position requires that you thrive in social and team-based settings, are highly organized and able to maintain a variety of ongoing projects simultaneously, and are an excellent communicator.
This is a full-time paid internship over 5 months (August 1, 2025 - December 31, 2025), and reports to the Manager of Custom Programs in Copenhagen.
Responsibilities
Bridge the different cultures of students, faculty, and staff by applying experience as a former DIS student
Provide high-level service to students, ensuring a fulfilling academic and intercultural experience abroad
Regularly meet with students to ensure they stay on track with relevant DIS and University of Texas at Austin deadlines, pertaining both to the fall and upcoming spring semester
Arrange, coordinate, and facilitate extracurricular events for students in coordination with DIS and University of Texas at Austin
Collaborate on academic administrative tasks within the Custom Programs Department related to the First Year Program, in conjunction with relevant departments/staff University of Texas at Austin
Liaise between the DIS Custom Programs Department, Housing & Student Life Department, and Care Team on student cases, in conjunction with University of Texas at Austin
Additional DIS Responsibilities
Facilitate and attend after-hour and possibly weekend events related to the First Year Program
Assist and collaborate on ad-hoc administrative tasks within the Custom Programs Department as well as other departments at DIS
Co-lead DIS study tours, including but not limited to, the First Year Program study tours
Who are you?
DIS alum, and preferably though not required, a University of Texas at Austin alum
You have completed a bachelor's degree or higher
Strong understanding of US higher education system, including student life at the university/college level
Highly organized with the ability to prioritize, problem-solve, and manage time effectively
Proactive, creative and curious self-starter who can work independently
Outstanding written and verbal communication skills
Collaborative and comfortable giving and receiving feedback, and thrives working in a team
Confident in and structured approach to event planning, administrative support, and leading student sessions/activities
Flexible with working hours to account for after-hour events and spontaneous projects Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DIS Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559021-1206) Jobbnummer
9163212