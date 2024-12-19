Fire Safety Coordinator
Axis Communications AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Lund Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Lund
2024-12-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a person that have strong communication skills and want to be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining fire safety protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees, visitors and assets within the Axis organization? We are now looking for a Fire Safety Coordinator that wants to join our Facilities Security team in Lund and contribute to our success journey going forward!
Who is your future team?
The Facilities Security team consist of dedicated and experienced team members, each with their own area of responsibility and with a strong team spirit. We're a small team that constantly develop, execute and maintain measures to keep people, properties and assets safe and secure. You will work both in close collaboration with your team members to maintain our daily duties and independently with your own projects and areas of responsibility. Quite often, your workday will be dynamic and hard to predict.
Who are we looking for/who are you?
We are looking for a Fire Safety Coordinator to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining fire safety protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees, visitors and assets within the Axis organization.
We believe you possess strong communication and organizational skills, the ability to work independently and as part of a team, the ability to switch focus on short notice, and a commitment to promoting a culture of safety and security within the organization. We also believe you are fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing. We require that you have at least 3 years of relevant experience from similar roles and a relevant education within the fire safety field.
In this role, your main responsibilities will include:
* Develop and implement fire safety protocols and procedures
* Conduct regular fire risk assessments and safety audits
* Coordinate and conduct fire drills and emergency evacuation exercises
* Ensure compliance with fire safety regulations
* Provide fire safety training and education to employees
* Collaborate with various departments to address fire safety concerns
* Develop and maintain emergency response plans
* Stay updated on the latest fire safety technologies and best practices
* Coordinate with external fire safety suppliers and authorities
* Review and approve fire safety plans for new construction and renovations
* Ensure proper storage and handling of flammable materials
* Respond to fire emergencies and provide guidance during incidents
* Maintain accurate records of fire safety activities and compliance
* Promote a culture of safety and security within the organization
Additionally, you will participate in cross-functional projects and tasks beyond your primary area of responsibility and contribute to overall improvements within the Facilities team.
Finally, and most important, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to innovate for a smarter, safer world. Hence, we put great emphasis on your personal characteristics.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during Christmas many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
In case of questions, please reach out to Stefan Cedervall- Security Manager, Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121448". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9072353