Finnish speaking customer service agent
Recruitive AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2024-09-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recruitive AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-09-25Om tjänsten
At Recruitive, we are currently looking for Finnish-speaking customer service employees for one of our customers. You will sit in a lovely and fun customer service and in the role you will receive incoming cases via email and phone from customers and help them with their questions in an efficient way. In the role, you will answer questions. You will have the opportunity to work in a small and wonderful team that supports each other.Arbetsuppgifter
• Handle incoming calls
• Administrative tasks such as mail handling and order handling
• Give customers quick and correct service regarding their questions.
The position starts as a consulting assignment but transitions for the right candidate to employment with the client company!
The employer's hope is that you are interested in long-term work where they would like to see you as an employee develop in the role and have the will to take the next step.
Working hours vary between weekdays and weekends 06:00-18:00. Access immediately.Profil
We are looking for you as:
• Is fluent in spoken and written Finnish.
• Is service-oriented and is good at expressing yourself both orally and in writing.
• Is responsible and flexible.
• Enjoys working at a fast pace.
• Has completed a high school diploma.
Your experience:
• Previous experience from service professions is a requirement. We also place great emphasis on personal qualities!
We offer
• Development opportunities in an expansive company
• A company that thinks about your physical work environment
• Fine office premises with close access to public transport.Om företaget
We look forward to introducing ourselves in more detail during the recruitment process. Send in your CV and cover letter today. Selection takes place continuously!Om företaget
Recruitive is a service provider in recruitment and staffing with a comprehensive offer in the white-collar sector in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Borås, Eskilstuna, Örebro and Västerås.
We are an authorized Staffing & Recruitment company and have a collective agreement with the Union and the Academic Association. All our employees are offered wellness benefits, occupational health care and pension provisions. As an employee at Recruitive, you also get a consultant manager who is available to you throughout the employment period. The consulting manager's task is to help you develop in your professional role and ensure that you enjoy your workplace.
We recruit tomorrow's customers and take your personality seriously! We are therefore always looking for new employees who want to join an exciting company with the staff in the first place! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8401". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recruitive AB
(org.nr 559072-9546), http://www.recruitive.se/ Kontakt
Elin Gustafsson elin.gustafsson@recruitive.se Jobbnummer
8919106