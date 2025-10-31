Finnish Speaking Customer Care Agent
We are looking for a Finnish Speaking Customer Care Agent for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
We are driving change in automotive. Be part of the change.
Nothing beats being part of positive change. We're on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have several exciting job openings as Customer Care Specialist with focus on supporting consumers for our cars.
Our company is pushing the boundaries within electrification, design, safety and sustainability. The role as a Customer Care Specialist at the company organization Customer Care gives you the unique opportunity to create great customer experience for our consumers. Customer Care is the link between the Group brands, the consumer and the dealer/workshop. We provide consumers excellent experience by engaging them with our partners' products, services and offers.
What you will do
As a Customer Care Specialist your responsibility is to consistently deliver an outstanding, personal customer experience addressing the needs of current and future consumers across the shopping and ownership journey. As a brand ambassador your customer-facing role is crucial in supporting our mission to improve the society we live in and bring our brand promise to life. You will get the opportunity to get insights and learn so much both about the consumers and the products which could be highly valuable if you like to build a future career within the company.
In this role you will communicate with consumers based on their needs via phone, email, chat and social media to understand their inquiry/issue and communicate a viable solution with a high service level. You will also coordinate towing and roadside services for car owners having breakdown. Another part is also to manage lead generation, delegation and follow-up of leads to ensure that they are being utilized effectively. It is important to prioritize and escalate our customers' feedback and feature requests to the relevant internal teams. Your role includes to continuously and actively identify, propose and drive activities with stakeholders within and outside Customer Care to further improve quality and efficiency in our processes.
Do you fit the profile?
Do you recognize yourself in having a genuine interest in providing excellent customer service and is motivated by working in a fast-paced, dynamic team facing challenges in an optimistic way and learn new things? Then this could be the right opportunity for you.
We value previous experience within customer care operations and/or customer service from sales-oriented brands. We believe that you know how to work with CRM systems and are proficient with use of technology and software. You have excellent oral and written communication skills in Finnish and English. Knowledge in Swedish is a merit.
In this role you will need to have the ability to work also evening hours, weekends and holidays, we are available for our consumers when they need us.
Experience is important, but personality is key!
You are humble and respectful of others, a curious listener, eager to support and find the best possible solution for every unique consumer. You are truly customer focused and dedicated to exceeding expectations and come up with new innovative solutions when needed. You have an interest to learn and to be able to understand and clearly convey brand, business and technical concepts in a simple way. You prefer working in a collaboratively environment showing strong communication skills. Passion for people is important, passion for cars is a bonus.
Who are we
Our purpose is to provide freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way. We are committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them. Our company's continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. The people of our company are committed to making a difference in our world. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with employees across the globe. We believe in bringing out the best in each other and harnessing the true power of people. At our company your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential. Join us on a journey of a lifetime as we create safety, autonomous driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 6 months to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
