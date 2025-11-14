Finnish speaking Account Executive
2025-11-14
Do you want to help drive growth at an international fintech scale-up? We are looking for a driven and relationship-oriented Sales Account Executive who is passionate about building strong customer relationships and contributing to our continued expansion across Europe. In this role, you will work closely with both Sales and Marketing and play a key part in writing the next chapter of our success story.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The company is a fast-growing international scale-up within the fintech sector, dedicated to helping businesses gain faster, clearer, and more visual financial insights. With a strong presence across several European markets and a focus on innovation, the organization combines advanced technology with a customer-centric approach. Their mission is to empower companies with tools that simplify complex financial data, enabling smarter decision-making and sustainable growth.
What we offer
• A dynamic role in an international scale-up with strong growth ambitions.
• An open company culture with freedom to take initiative and make an impact.
• Internal training and coaching to develop unique skills for your future career.
• A passionate and energetic team and a varied workday.
• Competitive salary with a bonus structure.
• Benefits such as wellness allowance, pension plan, insurance, and social activities (after-work events, team-building, and annual company gatherings).
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Sales Account Executive, you will:
• Follow up on leads from our business developers and external partners (e.g., financial consultancies and banks).
• Proactively build your own sales pipeline and create new business opportunities.
• Introduce our software to potential customers through virtual meetings.
• Guide prospects through the entire customer journey and close deals that generate revenue.
• Build a network of C-level decision-makers through events, seminars, and daily market interactions.
• Take initiative in ad hoc projects that support business growth.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You hold a Master's degree and have at least two years of relevant experience in sales or business development.
• You speak fluent Finnish (due to the complexity of the platform) and English. Swedish is a plus.
• You have excellent communication skills, both verbal and non-verbal, and enjoy engaging with C-level contacts.
• You are business-minded, persuasive, and enthusiastic.
• You have an interest in finance, entrepreneurship, and business operations.
• You are self-driven, adaptable, and thrive in a results-oriented environment.
Ready to shape the future of fintech? Apply today and take the next step in your career!
Our recruitment process
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
