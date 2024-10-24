Financial Reporting Advisor
Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Fagersta
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a team that is developing tomorrow's businesses and organizations? At PwC, we strive to be proactive advisors that really make a difference in society. We see that experience and knowledge are invaluable assets, so it's crucial to us that you contribute with your expertise to promote PwC's development. Together, we create a meaningful and rewarding career for you.Financial Reporting - a part of our Advisory organization
At Advisory, we are organized into five large units: Sustainability, Legal & Forensic, Deals, Consulting & Strategy and Financial Reporting & Risk Services. Our Advisory Services professionals work with practitioners from across the firm who have the right mix of industry and functional expertise to help our clients address their most complex business issues from strategy through execution. Advisory offers a holistic solution to our clients needs. Our aim is to deliver sustained outcomes which make a difference.
What we offer youIn our Financial Reporting practice, you will support clients' accounting functions, solve practical problems, and handle complex transactions and accounting changes. You will have a diverse role, building relationships and developing business. PwC offers a one-stop shop for accounting, financial reporting, compliance, valuation, and tax expertise. Our team works closely together to find solutions, bringing clarity and simplicity to any issue. You will have interesting and challenging tasks in a global and Swedish context. By working as an advisor in our Financial Reporting team you will get the opportunity to provide clients with practical solutions and support in a broad number of areas, e.g.;
- Accounting advice relating to K3 and IFRS implementations, revenue accounting, lease accounting, business combinations, divestitures, restructurings, financial models and consolidations
- Support key finance personnel with complex accounting issues during their work with monthly, quarterly and annual closings
- Preparation, support and review of IFRS financial statements and quarterly reports
- Ensuring accounting compliance and improvements of accounting routines and processes
- Assisting the clients to ensure a more efficient closing process (smart close)
- Sustainability reporting
- Digital reporting (ESEF)
- Accounting support for Swedish legal entities (statutory reporting incl. annual report preparation)
What are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with experience, high competence and an interest in supporting the clients finance department, working with financial reporting and solving complex accounting issues to join our growing Financial Reporting team. You may have obtained such experience through a multitude of different channels, e.g. working as a group accountant, financial controller, insourcing, auditor etc. We are looking for candidates to join our team in Stockholm.
As a person you have a large portion of curiosity and a continued desire to develop both yourself and the clients. You have high interpersonal skills and appreciate a role where relationship building and trust are central. We also think you have a genuine interest in working with accounting and financial reporting, and a good ability to plan, implement and prioritize. You thrive when you are working towards a deadline and you have the ability to adapt in projects where the scope of the project and time plan may change several times during the project. Further, you do not compromise on quality even if the deadline is short.Qualifications for this position:
- Bachelor's degree, Master's will be viewed as a merit
- Solid experience (+3 years) of working, in a practical capacity, in the field of accounting and financial reporting
- Proven ability to independently carry on and coordinate projects
- Great skills in G suite or MS Office (especially in Excel)
- Business proficiency in spoken and written English and Swedish
It's meritorious if you have experience in:
- Accounting and consolidation systems (e.g. Netsuite, Microsoft Navision, SAP, Visma, Cognos, Ocra, Aaro etc.)
- Working with IFRS or US GAAP, and listed companies
Recruitment Process
We will review applications continuously.
Please attach the following documents to your application:
- CV
- Cover letter
We believe in the strength of having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection.
We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. When meeting with HR, you will have a competency-based interview where we examine the personality test you completed before the interview. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. We call for interviews continuously, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
PwC Sweden is the market leader within auditing and advisory services with more than 3,000 employees across Sweden - we are where you are! Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems and our values permeate everything we do.
We are proactive advisors who are driven by understanding you and our other 24,000 clients' real needs and finding solutions to complex business challenges - no matter what phase your business is in. What makes us unique is that we combine the latest technology with collaboration between our specialists. We are a community of solvers who stay with you all the way!
PwC Sweden is an independent legal entity that is part of the global PwC network with 364,000 employees in 151 countries. This allows us to share knowledge and experiences globally and deliver relevant solutions together that create trust and long-term sustainable value for our clients as well as society at large. Ersättning
Fast och rörlig lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB
(org.nr 556029-6740), https://www.pwc.se/ Arbetsplats
PwC Sverige Jobbnummer
8975677