Financial Planning and Analysis analyst
2025-01-18
Do you have previous experience as an FP&A Analyst, are analytical, and enjoy working with numbers? Take the opportunity to become a part of a global biopharmaceutical company. Apply today, we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a global biopharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures medications to treat various serious diseases. Their mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. They strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas - immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care.
As an FP&A Analyst, you will provide expert analysis of key financials, including sales, expenses, and other KPIs, driving business growth through data-driven insights. Collaborating closely with the controller and talented finance team (2 persons), you will contribute to accurate planning, reporting, and decision-making processes, shaping the success of our affiliate and strengthening our relationship with area headquarters.
Location: Flexible - ideally fully on site in Stockholm, but can also be remote within Sweden, with regular (monthly) travel to Stockholm office.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Being a key participant in all planning cycles for the affiliate, such as Annual Plan, Long Range Plan (LRP) and Monthly LBE (Last Best Estimate)
• Analyzing variances between planned expenses and actual outcome and suggest corrective actions together with business partners
• Business Partner for selected departments and/or Commercial teams
• Prepare and review Quarter End Close activities (accruals and contracts revision) and monthly reporting
• Prepare and consolidate monthly S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning - a process that involves aligning sales, demand, and supply plan)
• Administration, development, and support of various planning & reporting systems (IBM Analytics, PowerBI, ...) Involvement in projects (financial, other)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master of Science in Business Administration or similar qualification
• 3 years of finance experience (FP&A, Accounting)
• Strong technical skills for working in different systems
• Advanced Excel skills is mandatory and your expertise in data analytics will be highly valued
• Fluent in English and other Scandinavian language (preferred)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Strong analytical skills with a keen interest for working with numbers and databases
• Team player with good communication skills
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
More information regarding our client will be provided later in the recruitment process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
