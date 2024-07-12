Financial Director / Ekonomichef till Adway!
2024-07-12
Aboutus
Adway allow their clients to access the entire workforce through automated social recruitment marketing.
By combining programmatic social media job advertising, automation, advanced machine learning software and expertise, we connect companies to the right talent at the right time at speed and at scale.
We help them to tell your story, showcase their employer brand and drive their company's growth through hyper-efficient, proactive recruiting processes that plug-in and transform their existing tech stack into a modern, easy-to-use, sourcing machine.
Way simpler. Way smarter. Way more talent. That's our commitment.
The role
As Financial Director at Adway, you'll use your curiosity and commercial acumen to drive the company's financial operations and strategy. You will lead a small, high-performing finance team consisting of a Finance Assistant/legal coordinator and outsourced accounting/payroll function. Reporting directly to the CEO, you'll have the opportunity to flex your commercial muscles and steer the financial direction, ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and efficiency of processes while providing strategic financial insights to support business decisions. This role isn't just about crunching numbers; it's about driving commercial success and financial innovation!
What you'll do
Commercial Strategy: Support the CEO in developing financial strategies that propel our commercial success, driving revenue growth, and optimizing profitability. You'll be intellectually curious, always wanting to know more about the numbers and how they affect business opportunities.
Financial Planning and Commercial Analysis: You'll be involved in developing and overseeing the company's financial planning process, including budgeting, forecasting, and long-term financial modeling and follow-up. Collaborate with Executive leadership and department heads to gather relevant data and provide valuable insights to support decision-making.
Growth Catalyst: You are driven by playing a pivotal role in fueling growth and thrive in high-pressure, high-reward environments.
Financial Reporting and Control: You will lead the outsourced accounts team to deliver accurate and timely financial statements, including income statements, balance sheets, cash flow statements, and variance analysis. Ensure compliance with relevant accounting principles and regulatory requirements. You will act as a coach and mentor to the finance assistant, and together you will implement and improve financial processes to enhance efficiency and accuracy.
Risk Management: You'll play a key role in identifying financial risks and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies.
Taxation and Compliance: Collaborating with external auditors and tax advisors, you'll help ensure compliance with tax regulations and statutory reporting requirements.
Cash Flow Management: With your attention to detail, you'll monitor cash flow, working capital, and liquidity to ensure the company's financial stability and support ongoing operations.
Stakeholder Collaboration: You'll communicate and collaborate with the executive team to deliver financial insights and recommendations to the executive team.
Who you are
A financial professional with a passion for using financial metrics and data to unlock commercial opportunities.
Intellectually curious - you love digging into data/systems to get to the root of a problem and come up with data driven solutions
Someone with a good knowledge of financial planning, budgeting, and financial analysis, but are keen to develop further in a growing business.
Able to bring your strong understanding of accounting principles, tax regulations, and compliance requirements to further elevate the team.
A passionate communicator, capable of presenting complex financial concepts to non-financial stakeholders.
You will have exceptional analytical, problem-solving, and strategic thinking abilities.
You'll bring a high level of integrity and strong attention to detail.
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field.
At least 5 years of relevant working experience.
Epic! But why should I join Adway?
We've got giant goals, great people, and a culture that supports your success. At Adway, we include everyone. Whether it's to have fun, brainstorm big, or dream up what's possible - we invest in our people, their progress, and their one-of-a-kind brand.
We also offer...
An entrepreneurial environment. With quick decision-making and a team that cheers on the creative process, our ideas turn into reality fast.
A lively social scene. Whether it's an inspirational Wednesday spent learning new things or an after-work mini golf outing, we know how to keep growing, playing, and having fun.
A flat organization with flexible work hours and the freedom to be nimble in the name of productivity.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES STATEMENT
Adway is an equal opportunity employer and are committed to growing a diverse workforce that represents all people regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, disability or neurodiversity. We encourage applications from all backgrounds and will make any recruitment or interview adjustments that will ensure a comfortable candidate experience.
APPLICATION DEADLINE / NEXT STEPS?
Due to the upcoming summer vacation period, we'll be utlising the time between now and the 14th August to gather applications before setting out to book interviews and meet shortlisted candidates in person.
