Financial Controller Legal Volvo Treasury AB (FCA)
2025-04-02
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a part of Group Finance with the responsibility to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance as well as global shared services through delivery centers in Accounting Services with quality focused and process efficient service deliveries. We are approximately 1.400 employees with a global footprint in 50+ countries closely integrated with local business operations. We always strive to develop and automate our processes and to further increase our role as key business partner. FCA drives quality and efficiency through lean optimization, digitalization, and offshoring.
What you will do
The Volvo Group manages financial risk as an integrated element of the business operations where parts of the responsibility for the finance operation and financial risk management are centralized to Volvo Group Treasury, the internal bank of the Volvo Group.
Are you passionate about accounting, financial reporting, and are looking for the next professional step in a global context, you might be our Financial Controller.
We are now looking for a Financial Controller for Volvo Treasury AB to join our FCA-team at Lindholmen, Göteborg. In this position you will be part of the FCA Treasury accounting team, working in close collaboration with the Chief Accountant for Volvo Treasury. You will also collaborate with our colleagues in Poland and India, responsible for accounts payables, accounts receivables and financial reporting. Together we are responsible for securing the financial reporting for Volvo Treasury and to provide support and perform analysis in the period end closing. You are updated with the latest changes in accounting policies and reporting requirements and you will be involved in the yearly annual report process for Volvo Treasury.
Furthermore, you will have the opportunity to work in close co-operation with the Treasury Function, and to get an understanding of the financial risk policy, i.e. how financial activities shall be carried out, mandates and steering principles for the management of financial risks and financial instruments used to mitigating these risks.
The team is also providing day-to-day accounting support. You will participate in development work aiming to increase efficiency and effectiveness in our ways of working. You have a solid interest in adding value to the treasury function, in continuous improvement work and in improving efficiency in the financial reporting process by effective use of tools.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position, you are positive, flexible, driven and you have a solution-oriented mindset. It is important that you are structured and well-organized and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. You have a genuine interest in accounting combined with analytical skills and are open-minded and secure in working in a rapidly changing organization and business environment.
Qualifications
University degree in Business Administration or similar education
Fully proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English
Knowledge of IFRS and local GAAP
Excellent Excel skills and knowledge of Power BI
Good networking and interpersonal skills
Good knowledge about the statutory and compliance reporting
Good understanding of financial reporting activities and financial analysis
Interest and ability in developing accounting/financial processes with new technology
Enjoy functional leadership, working in teams and contributing to a positive atmosphere
Proactive, service minded with high integrity
What's in it for you?
Working within the Volvo Group, you will be cared for and listened to, you will be able to design your own career, get rewarded for your contribution, work with the latest technologies, and you will contribute to leaving society in good shape for the next generation. You will become a part of a company culture based on our core values; Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change and Performance.
Ready for the next move?
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires occasional travel.
Last application date is April 20, 2025 but please send your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
For further information or questions, please contact:
Ulrika Heitzmann, Director FCA Group Functions, phone, +46 739 022798
Louise Ström, Chief Accountant Vovlo Treasury & Team Leader, phone +46 739 021086
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
