Financial Controller
2023-01-19
We are looking to strengthen our team and looking for a financial and business controller to join us on our exciting journey.
As Financial Controller, you will play a key role in GMP Systems' continued growth and success covering both our financial as well as business control functions.
Your responsibility will include financial planning and analysis, forecasting, budgeting, and internal control. Additionally, you will be responsible for financial reporting to the CEO, as well as compliance with government regulations.
Your typical duties include:
• Preparing and analysing budgets
• Tracking, reporting, and analysing budget variances
• Reviewing the company's financial statements to ensure they are accurate
• Preparing month-end reports for management
• Forecasting financial performance
• Providing accurate financial reports to management
• Recommending changes in policies or procedures that will improve financial performance and compliance
• Ensuring compliance with government regulations
We are looking for you with:
At least 4-5 years of work experience as financial controller or similar.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is a requirement.
2023-02-18
