Financial Accounting
2024-11-27
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
Purpose of the Role
To provide timely and accurate financial data and analysis to the business and group shareholders
Be a business partners and a member of the senior management team. The lead on all aspects of financial inputs to the decision-making process
Play a key part in the development and maintenance of financial controls, processes and systems as well as ensuring that these are in line with local statutory requirements
Ensuring and overseeing the collection, analysis and consolidation of financial data in your region and assisting the European Financial Controller.
Reviewing the needs of the key stake holders' namely the senior management team in Europe and the USA and ensuring excellent service, delivery and performance within the business.
Drive and implement continual improvements to meet the expectations of the key stake holders. Ensure your business reporting is consistent with the group requirements.
Be instrumental in supporting and providing information for audit requirements.
Be responsible for the leadership of operational and transactional activities within the Finance Department. Thus, ensuring excellent performance, delivery, and administration of the finance function to external and internal customers.
Key Tasks & Responsibilities
Financial Accounting:
Preparation of monthly financial accounts
Ownership of record-to-report month-end and review procedures
Work closely with European Financial Controller to ensure monthly accounts are completed on-time, and accurately
Lead on technical accounting guidance as required for the region [Sweden, Norway and Denmark]
Cashflow management and planning
Cost Accounting
Product costings and Bill of Material tracking
Yield and variance Analysis
Budget preparation and continuous review
Continuous improvement and cost control management
Commercial Business Controlling
Work cross-functionally to support the business and be the financial guide on all business decisions
Work closely with commercial team (sales) to continuously monitor profitability of both customer and product
Sales analysis to track performance on a weekly and monthly basis
Support ERP improvement projects and implementation
Participate in various finance related projects as required
Controls/Governance
Ensure control framework is fit for purpose and evolves with the entity
Lead entity level group and statutory audit & other compliance requirements
Embrace company culture and promote across the organisation
Social Competencies
Excellent communications skills in both written and verbal English and Swedish
Enjoy working as part of a team
Self motivated
Comfortable interacting with peers at all levels.
Leadership Competencies
Comfortable presenting to senior management
Excellent problem-solving ability
Ability to motivate and explain financial data to non - financial personnel
Manage the health and safety and welfare of the people
Professional Competencies
Demonstrate experience to create and maintain robust controls within the finance function
A practical understanding of management accounting principles and techniques
Commercial Acumen
Solid knowledge of standard accountancy and finance best practices
IT skills, including proficiency in relevant accounting packages including Odoo 16
Strong analytical skills to effectively analyse financial report and commercial data such as sales and margin
In-depth knowledge of budgeting and financial forecasting
Demonstrate experience managing multi-functional processes
Passion for automation and building efficient processes
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish
Attention to detail
Continuous improvement approach
IT skills
Proficient in Microsoft office 365 & Odoo 16, Micro Fly 16.1.
Further Requirements
Having worked in an FMCG / Manufacturing Business
Additional Remarks:
Must be team player flexible in approach and willing to self-develop. Must be willing to participate in activities that will improve the business function in our various locations. And support the business with any other duties as required. Så ansöker du
