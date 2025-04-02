Finance & Office Coordinator
Checkproof AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Täby Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Täby
2025-04-02
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Checkproof AB i Täby
About CheckProof
CheckProof is a leading SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, specializing in digital solutions for the construction materials industry. Our platform streamlines maintenance, quality control, and health & safety processes, empowering frontline teams to work more efficiently and safely. Serving clients in over 35 countries, we are committed to continuous innovation and exceptional customer support. Recently, we expanded our global presence by opening our first U.S. office in Houston, Texas.
As CheckProof continues to grow, we're looking for a Finance & Office Coordinator to support our expanding operations. You'll help lighten the load for our finance team, which currently consists of a Financial Manager, an external accounting consultant, and our Chief Information Security Officer.
The Role:
Assisting with customer invoicing and accounts receivable, including monthly and ongoing billing
Managing supplier invoices: coding, tracking approvals, and ensuring timely processing
Supporting company expense handling, including receipts from corporate cards and time reporting
Taking ownership of general office management - from restocking snacks and supplies to preparing for meetings and annual safety checks
Assisting with internal financial reporting, KPIs, budget support, and ad hoc data requests from other teams
What We're Looking For:
Previous experience with finance and administrative tasks like invoicing, expense handling, and supplier management
A degree in finance, accounting, or a related field from a university or college
A structured, detail-oriented mindset - someone who double-checks, follows up, and ensures things get done right
A hands-on doer who enjoys combining finance work with office coordination, from reports to restocking the snack shelf
Someone with a sense of order and style - tidy, organized, and with a natural flair for creating a pleasant office atmosphere
You have very good knowledge of both Swedish and English, spoken and written. While our company language is English, a large part of our internal communication still takes place in Swedish
What We Offer:
Innovative Culture: join a team that's not just about work, but about making a difference. Creativity and innovation are in our DNA.
Growth Opportunities: We're growing, and we want you to grow with us. Opportunities for professional development and career advancement abound.
Flexible Work Environment: Enjoy a balance that works for you. We believe in work-life harmony.
Competitive Compensation: We offer a competitive salary and benefits package.
If you are ready to play a big role in our success, don't hesitate to apply! We are handling applications on an ongoing basis, so the position might be filled before the last application date.
The recruitment process:
Send in your resume for us to review. Next step you will have a first meeting with a recruiter, and then a meeting with Christian Wedar & Linn Karlsson. In the last step we contact your references and make a full assessment.
Checkproof is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Checkproof AB
(org.nr 556975-9615), http://www.checkproof.com Arbetsplats
CheckProof Jobbnummer
9262369