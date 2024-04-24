Finance Master Data Management (MDM) Architect
2024-04-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diaspora Services AB i Malmö
We're seeking a Finance Master Data Management (MDM) Architect to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate should possess a solid background in finance coupled with expertise in data management. If you have a proven history of crafting and executing data solutions that align with business objectives, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
Engage closely with business stakeholders to grasp their data requirements and craft tailored solutions.
Develop and uphold a robust data architecture that underpins the organization's vision and goals.
Devise and implement data governance frameworks to uphold data integrity and precision.
Establish and nurture a master data management strategy in harmony with organizational goals.
Collaborate with IT teams to deploy data solutions that effectively address business needs.
Offer expert guidance and assistance to business stakeholders on data-related matters.
Profile:
Proficiency in overseeing large-scale ERP implementations.
Deep understanding of finance data models within SAP S4 HANA.
Demonstrated experience in Master Data Management.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Hands-on experience with finance processes and a comprehensive understanding of finance master data elements.
Objectives:
Adhere to the Data Model for finance master data objects like Business Partners, bank masters, and GL and controlling objects.
Take ownership of data during implementation for making key cross-team shared-data decisions (e.g., Article Data & Business Partner Data).
Define data models following SAP best practices and leveraging standard system capabilities.
Embrace harmonization as a guiding design principle.
Assist the master data team in refining Group Standards related to finance master data.
