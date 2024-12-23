Finance Manager till Kanthal Heating Systems
Finance Manager Kanthal Heating Systems
About the job
Is your next challenge to excel and lead a Business Unit's financial understanding and performance? At Division Kanthal, you 'll be a part of an international organization and a world-known brand that is leading the way in industrial heating technology and the medical application area. We are an organization that has mastered nearly a century of pioneering technology and with this as foundation has seen a rapid and large growth of the organization over the past few years.
BU Heating Systems, one of the three business units within Kanthal, is the global leader for electrical heating systems that enable industry to decarbonize their operations through an energy transition. We believe in making a positive impact on the world, not just through our innovative product range, but also through how we develop and care for people.
BU has full responsibility for the business from developing the product portfolio through to serving customers through a global sales organization supported by 7 production units and 2 service centres close to our customers around the world.
About the Role
As the Finance Manager for Kanthal BU Heating Systems, you will lead and shape the financial activities of the business unit, ensuring accurate management of the P&L and balance sheet. You'll be involved in analyzing results, identifying trends, forecasting future performance, and providing transparent, insightful reporting. By working closely with key stakeholders, you'll not only drive financial excellence but also contribute to the overall success and improvement of our operations.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead financial monthly, quarterly, and annual closings
• Provide strategic financial analysis and recommendations to support decision-making and drive growth
• Lead the development of our financial roadmap to continuously enhance processes and operations
• Project controlling - handling, steering, following up on larger projects connected to the strategy
In this role, you will work closely with the President of the Business Unit and the global finance community at Kanthal. As part of the BU management team, you'll be actively involved in shaping and driving the business strategy.
The position is flexible in Kandhal's legal entities in Europe.
Some international travel will be part of your role as we are a truly global business.
About You
We're looking for a Finance Manager or Senior Business Controller with a collaborative mindset. You've worked in global manufacturing organizations, and you're ready to take your experience and passion to a new level. You enjoy working in a global environment and are aware of the challenges you might face with different cultures and time zones. Experience with consolidation, pricing strategies, and profitability analysis is particularly valuable.
Along with your strong analytical skills, we value your integrity, empathy, and the ability to build trust within teams. You're naturally curious and love solving problems, and you bring a fresh perspective that inspires those around you. We also appreciate your ability to make complex financial topics easy to understand for diverse audiences.
What's in It for You?
This is a strategic role that combines leadership with hands-on involvement in the business, offering a stimulating work environment. Additionally, we hope you are genuinely excited about Kanthal's position contributing to the world's shift away from fossil dependency and improving people's lives though our medical products.
President of the BU, Simon Lile says: "This role is very important to us. At Heating Systems, there is a complexity with many locations but also opportunities to develop processes and increase collaboration. The person currently in the role will remain in the company, which will provide a thorough handover."
Join us in a global setting where your insights and innovative perspectives will make a difference!
You can read more about Kanthal here: https://www.kanthal.com/en/
If you have any questions, feel free to contact any of us:
Magnus Åberg, +46 70 981 77 51, magnus.aberg@financefamily.se
Maria Örnsberg, +46 72 215 09 18, maria.ornsberg@financefamily.se
