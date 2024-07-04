Finance Manager
Measure performance and support the development of our Scandinavian subsidiary. This is the mission that Haulotte Group offers you.
Finance is your playground, but you also have a natural interest towards commercial activities in a B2B environment, are positive and curious, apply now! Haulotte Group is a world leader in lifting equipment. Our mission: taking care of people.
Market leader, with over 1,500 employees worldwide across 21 countries we design, manufacture, and market mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs).
Haulotte Scandinavia AB is the Nordic countries subsidiary and is located in Goteborg area (Landvetter).
Reporting directly to the General Manager and indirectly to the European Finance Director, you will be responsible for:
Producing and validating the entity's financial statements in compliance with legal requirements.
Preparing and presenting monthly reports to the Group, providing relevant business analyses.
Ensuring compliance with local and international accounting standards (IFRS) and justifying the accounts to appropriate legal authorities.
Developing the entity's budget and forecasts in alignment with the strategic plan.
Monitoring the local entity's performance on a weekly basis (dashboard & KPI) and proposing corrective actions.
Improving and optimizing local entity procedures.
Monitoring customer and company risks in line with group policies.
Collaborating with the group legal department for the preparation of legal and financial documents.
Upholding our company values: respect, engagement and performance.
Profile:
We are looking for a Finance Manager with at least 3 years of relevant experience.
Strong skills in business controlling, accounting, and taxation.
Up-to-date with digital tools; Excel is your best friend, and you are passionate about automating processes.
Team spirit, a sense of commitment, meeting deadlines, and results-oriented.
Leadership, proactivity, flexibility, and autonomy are essential
Fluent in English and Swedish, you ideally already have an experience within a B2B commercial environment.
You are a doer and love to understand what is behind the figures.
