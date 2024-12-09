Finance Controller
Collective Minds Radiology AB / Bankjobb / Danderyd Visa alla bankjobb i Danderyd
2024-12-09
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collective Minds Radiology AB i Danderyd
Are you a driven finance professional looking to work in a dynamic, growing company with a global presence? Collective Minds Radiology, an innovative healthcare technology company, is expanding its finance team and seeking a talented Financial Controller to join our headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. With legal entities across Sweden, the UK, Norway, Germany and Spain, we need someone ready to play a key role in shaping our financial processes while contributing to our mission of advancing medical imaging.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage and execute monthly closing activities for the group's entities, ensuring accuracy and timeliness.
Assist in enhancing and harmonizing internal controls across the group to improve financial governance.
Oversee revenue management processes, including invoicing, payment tracking, financial reporting, and analysis.
Liaise with external accounting firms and consultants for each of our legal entities, ensuring seamless coordination and compliance.
Support payroll reporting processes, ensuring accuracy and timely distribution of salaries.
Act as a point of contact for various external stakeholders, including auditors, customers, tax authorities, and accounting consultants.
Contribute to the implementation of new systems and technology to optimize our financial operations.
Assist in managing the reporting obligations associated with external funding partnerships and other collaborative projects.
Key Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, or a related field (or equivalent international qualifications).
4-6 years of working experience from relevant Finance role preferably from Start-up/ Scale-up or SaaS business.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a passion for working with numbers and data.
Solid foundation in accounting principles with hands-on experience in financial reporting.
Familiarity with IFRS standards is an advantage but not a strict requirement.
Proven ability to communicate and work effectively with a variety of stakeholders in a diverse, international environment.
Team-oriented mindset with excellent collaboration skills and the ability to take a strategic approach to problem-solving and contribute cross-functionally.
Fluency in English (both spoken and written) is required; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to convey financial insights clearly and confidently.
Why Join Us?
At Collective Minds Radiology, you'll be part of a multinational and forward-thinking team that is passionate about transforming healthcare through cutting-edge radiology solutions. We value innovation, collaboration, and personal growth, providing you with the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and fast-paced environment.
If you're looking for a role where you can contribute your expertise, work closely with senior finance leadership, and grow your career within an exciting industry, we encourage you to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: lotta.modin@cmrad.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collective Minds Radiology AB
(org.nr 559120-7187), http://about.cmrad.com
Svärdvägen 5 (visa karta
)
182 33 DANDERYD Jobbnummer
9052220