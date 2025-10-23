Finance Assistant
2025-10-23
W5 Solutions develops and delivers cutting-edge systems and solutions for defence and civil protection, serving Swedish and international government agencies as well as industry partners.With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, we provide advanced solutions in Training, Power, and Integration, strengthening both our own forces and those of our allies.
Beyond our core technologies, we offer comprehensive support services, including training, repair, and maintenance, ensuring long-term operational readiness. As a trusted partner, we are committed to shaping the future of defence and security worldwide.
About the role
As a Finance Assistant, you will be an important part of our Finance team and report directly to the CFO.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Accounts payable - managing incoming invoices, coding, approvals, and payments
Daily accounting - bookkeeping, reconciliations, and assisting with monthly closings
Liaising with suppliers and internal departments
Supporting the CFO and the wider team with various finance-related tasks
You will work independently in a company where innovation, collaboration, and excellence are part of everyday life.
Who we are looking for
To succeed in this role, we believe you are structured and take ownership of your work. You thrive in a dynamic environment and enjoy both working independently and as part of a team. We value innovation and a proactive mindset, while aiming to excel in everything we do!
We believe you possess the following skills and experience:
Post-secondary education in finance or equivalent relevant experience
At least 3 years of experience in a similar role
Strong analytical skills and a desire to understand the story behind the numbers
Strong computer literacy, preferably with experience in ERP systems
Fluency in Swedish, spoken and written
What we offer
When you join W5 Solutions, you get more than just a job - you become part of a community where your expertise is valued, and your development is a priority. We offer a stimulating work environment with varied and meaningful tasks, modern technical solutions, and a clear connection to the needs of society.
Here, you'll have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally, collaborate closely with dedicated and knowledgeable colleagues, and contribute to projects that truly make a difference. We value team spirit, a healthy work-life balance, and a culture where ideas are encouraged, and every team member is recognised as an important part of the whole.
