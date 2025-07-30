Finance and Import Specialist
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you excited to help a fast-growing clean-tech start-up scale across Europe?
A young company that installs and operates battery-swapping stations for light electric vehicles is searching for a Finance and Import Specialist to strengthen its Stockholm HQ and keep pace with rapid expansion into new EU cities. Company is rnning stations in several cities in Sweden and plans to launch in Copenhagen and two more European capitals this year. If you thrive in a dynamic environment where many structures still need to be built, this could be the role for you.
Location: Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Finance and Import Specialist
Responsibilities:
• bookkeeping in the accounting system and consolidation of data for several countries;
• managing external accounting consultants abroad and monitor accurate ledgers everywhere;
• produce monthly financial reports plus liquidity planning and budgeting;
• assets management;
• assessing VAT, tax and accounting rules for each market;
• control loan terms, payments and insurances (corporate and vehicle);
• cost-optimise, book and oversee freight and import flows; join discussions with lenders and insurers and generally support the finance function of a scaling start-up.
Requirements:
• professional working proficiency in English (all daily work is in English);
• solid experience in accounting and company financial planning;
• strong Excel skills.
Your profile:
• self-driven and structured, able to build processes from scratch;
• delivers on time and handles numbers logically;
• comfortable in a rapidly changing start-up where duties may shift;
• willing to roll up sleeves and help outside the core remit when needed;
• eager to be part of something new.
What the employer offers:
• part-time 50 % to start, expanding to 100 % as the business grows;
• permanent contract;
• standard weekday office hours;
• chance to join a green-tech company at scale-up stage and shape its European finance routines.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project that supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9441265