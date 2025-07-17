Field Service Engineer
Whitewatergroup Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Gävle Visa alla byggjobb i Gävle
2025-07-17
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Whitewatergroup Sweden AB i Gävle
Who We Are:
Whitewater Group is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable water treatment engineering systems operating in Ireland, UK and across Europe in the Data Centre, Pharma, Power and Industrial sectors. We specialize in designing, installing, commissioning, and maintaining water treatment solutions to meet our clients' specific needs. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective engineering solutions that prioritize safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability.
Whitewater Group is headquartered in Bray, Co. Wicklow and operates from European bases in Spain, Sweden, Finland and UK, with plans for further offices to open in Germany, Denmark and Italy. The Group is experiencing significant growth due to its focus on off-site construction methods (OSM) of delivering turnkey projects, meaning on-site construction time is kept to a minimum.
Role Description:
The successful candidate will be involved in planned preventative maintenance, repair and maintenance of existing water treatment plants, customer training, and delivering a high level of technical support. Whitewater provides quality engineering support, including root cause analysis and the implementation of corrective actions.
All work is carried out in accordance with relevant Company and Customer Quality procedures. The role also includes managing customer relationships with a strong focus on communication and ensuring excellence in customer satisfaction. Collaboration with the customer service and administration teams is essential, including the provision of technical service reports and all relevant documentation for processing and invoicing.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
• Perform planned preventative maintenance (PPM) and corrective repair on existing water treatment plants.
• Diagnose faults and implement root cause analysis and corrective actions.
• Troubleshoots and repairs pumps, instruments and control panels.
• Instrumentation calibration.
• Provide high-level technical assistance to customers.
• Prepare and submit technical service reports.
• Complete all required documentation for customer service and administration, ensuring accurate processing and invoicing.
• Ensure all work complies with company and customer quality procedures.
• Work independently or as part of a small team with minimal supervision.
Required Experience & Qualifications:
• Degree or equivalent qualification in Mechanical or Electrical background.
• Working with water treatment technologies such as Membranes, Ion Exchange, CDI, Filtration, Chemical Dosing Systems and UV would be an advantage.
• Fluent English and Swedish speaker with strong speaking skills.
• Strong detail-oriented work style, and an accommodating and proactive attitude.
• IT literate and proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook.
• Permit to Work in the EU.
• Full clean driving license.
Benefits:
• Competitive Salary for the right candidate
• Pension Scheme
• Annual Bonus
• Opportunity for career progression within a rapidly growing company Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-16
E-post: laurakelly@whitewatergroup.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Whitewatergroup Sweden AB
(org.nr 559403-5346), https://whitewatergroup.ie/
Ersbogatan 18 (visa karta
)
802 93 GÄVLE Kontakt
HR Lead
Laura Kelly laurakelly@whitewatergroup.ie Jobbnummer
9431257