Field Service Engineer

By joining Bühler, you will be helping us tackle global challenges while at the same time meeting the needs of our customers. In this role you will be representing Bühler directly at our customer sites - taking care of customer installations during the entire machine or plant life cycle. You will travel mainly in the southern parts of Sweden, and also to the other Nordic countries, as well as occasionally other Bühler-countries, while working with preventive maintenance, trainings and trouble-shooting.
Tasks
Work at our customer sites with startup, problem solving, service and maintenance at machines and processes.
Collaborate with the customer to efficiently solve technical problems.
Conduct machine- and plant inspections and recommend improvements and remodeling.
Keep our customers informed on activities, train the customer's personnel and align with the customer at each visit.
Advise to customer regarding spare parts and service
Required qualifications
Technical education - electrical/mechanical, minimum secondary school
At least three years as a service technician, service engineer, or process specialist
Experience from grain, food or feed industry
Fluent in Swedish, Danish or Norwegian and English
Comfortable in social context, driven and customer focused
Confident in solving complex problems at customer's site
Comfortable with working independently
Open to learning new skills, processes and technology
Good communicator
Team player
Good time management
Flexible mindset
Preferred qualifications
Post-secondary school, such as electrical or mechanical engineer
Understanding/speaking German, Swedish, Norwegian and/or Danish
