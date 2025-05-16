Field Service and Commissioning Engineer
2025-05-16
Service Engineer at Berg Propulsion - Be Our Technical Troubleshooter in the Field!
Are you a technically skilled professional with broad competence in electricity, mechanics, and hydraulics? Do you enjoy variety, independence, and the opportunity to travel the world? Want to work with cutting-edge technology in a company that builds the future of marine propulsion systems?
Berg Propulsion is now looking for a Service Engineer, a key player in our global field service team. In this role, you'll play a crucial part in our customer experience and product performance - from installation and service to troubleshooting and technical improvements.
What Does the Role Involve?
You will work both independently and in teams to:
Travel to vessels and shipyards - to install, perform service, and troubleshoot marine propulsion systems.
Work hands-on with mechanical, hydraulic, and electrical components in our systems.
Interpret blueprints, electrical and hydraulic schematics, and follow technical instructions.
Communicate with designers and assembly technicians at our facility in the Gothenburg archipelago (Öckerö/Hönö) to stay updated on products and upgrades.
Document actions taken and suggest technical improvements to our engineering and production teams. Participate in new design reviews and contribute to next generation developments.
Represent Berg Propulsion in the field - always with a solution-oriented and professional attitude.
Formal Requirements: Technical upper secondary education or post-secondary training in electricity, mechanics, hydraulics, or automation.
B driving license.
Physically fit - the job is practical and requires mobility.
Comfortable with computers - and understand the importance of proper documentation and manage this digitally.
Must be an EU citizen with a valid EU passport.
Technical Skills and Experience: Practical experience with installation, service, and/or repair of technical systems.
Understanding of troubleshooting mechanical and electrical systems.
Ability to read technical drawings and manuals.
Experience in fieldwork, especially within the marine, industrial, or energy sector, is a strong advantage.
Proficient in both spoken and written English - most of our customers are international.
Key Competencies We Value: Goal-oriented - You like to see tasks through from start to finish, even under pressure.
Emotionally stable - You remain calm and focused in both quiet and high-stress environments.
Team player - You enjoy collaborating with customers, colleagues, and technical experts.
Flexible - You can travel on short notice and adapt quickly to new situations.
Communicative - You're able to clearly explain technical issues and actively listen to others.
Humble and curious - You understand that learning never stops and are eager to develop further.
What We Offer: An exciting, global job where no two days are the same.
The chance to work closely with technology development in a future-focused marine industry.
An inclusive, collaborative team where personal fit matters.
Strong development opportunities - within technology, leadership, and international projects.
About Berg Propulsion:
Berg Propulsion is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of marine propulsion systems. Founded as a Swedish shipyard in 1912, we are now a global player with customers worldwide. Guided by our vision "To make global shipping safe and sustainable," we drive technical innovation at the forefront. Our headquarters is located in beautiful Öckerö, just outside Gothenburg, Sweden. Ersättning
