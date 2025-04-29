Field Quality Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-04-29
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Introduction
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Put the customer first - help us maximize vehicle uptime around the world.
We are now offering an exciting opportunity to be a part of improving the quality of Scania's aftermarket service products and give our global workshop network the best possible tools.
We're on a journey to make the most of data - collected from our vehicles and from the usage of aftermarket tools - to proactively detect deviations and drive quality improvements. We are also transitioning our aftermarket tools from standalone products to being part of an integrated network environment. Join us as we take aftermarket support to the next level.
Job Responsibilities
As a Field Quality Engineer, you'll be the voice of the customer. You'll work closely with Scania's global markets to identify, understand, and analyze quality deviations early.
Your mission: monitor the product quality of aftermarket tools and ensure critical feedback reaches the right teams - fast and with the right priority.
You'll work across all markets where Scania operates, evaluating reported issues, spotting trends, and supporting improvements that impact both the customer experience and our business.
Who you are
You're a technically minded generalist who communicates clearly - both verbally and in writing, in Swedish and English. You enjoy investigating complex problems and can explain them in a way that makes sense to everyone. You're proactive, organized, and confident working independently and collaboratively.
Preferred qualifications and experience:
Engineering degree (electronics, computer science, or similar), or equivalent experience
A few years of work experience within vehicle diagnostics, SQL and data analysis
Experience in field quality work
Knowledge of Power BI is a strong advantage
Who we are
The Vehicle Service Information department plays a key role in Scania's aftermarket strategy. We support Scania's global workshop net with the tools, systems, and information they need to perform maintenance, troubleshooting, repairs, and upgrades - safely, efficiently, and with quality.
Our team focuses on field quality, working closely with other Teams in the
department to drive improvements with customer focus. We value open communication, teamwork, and shared knowledge.
We offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-08
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
For additional information, please contact Carina Sterky, Head of Field Quality, Vehicle Service Information, at 08-553 801 05 or carina.sterky@scania.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9311931