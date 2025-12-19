Fashion Design - Open Application H&M Group
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm
2025-12-19
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are always looking for new and exciting fashion design talent to join us at H&M Group in Stockholm for current and future roles! Working in design you focus on a product area in either apparel, accessories, footwear or homeware for our customers world wide.
To be successful in a Fashion Designer role with us, we believe you have a genuine passion for the latest commercial and aspirational fashion trends. You easily spot what new fashion opportunities can be transformed into great commercial fashion products. This requires strong creativity and ability to always look at things from new perspectives. You are a quick learner with great communication skills and a flexible attitude and thrive in an everchanging environment. It's an amazing opportunity to contribute, develop and learn from our global team!
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
As a designer, you will be deeply involved in the design process for a designated product area, collaborating closely with a supportive team that includes a Pattern Maker, Print Designer, Planner, Buyer, Product Developer, and Business Controller. Together, you will develop collections sold worldwide, from initial research and technical sketching to product development and fittings. You'll also be expected to stay constantly updated on global fashion insights for your target customers, bringing fresh ideas and creativity to every stage of the process.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
A BA or MA degree in Fashion/Textile Design
Work experience as a Junior Designer or Product Designer
Strong fast skills in Adobe Creative Suite programs
3D CLO (or other 3D software) work experience is meriting, for H&M Home product design this is a requirement
A visionary & commercial mindset staying updated on current and future trends with a strong sense of style and global fashion market awareness
Good knowledge of a wide variety of materials and trims
As a person you are:
A team player who brings diverse and global perspectives
Organized and structured with high attention to detail
A strong communicator with a flexible approach
Driven and can take own initiatives
Able to work at high pace in an ever-changing work environment
Fluent in English (Swedish is not necessary)
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
If you would like to be considered for our Open Application, please apply by sending in your CV and portfolio pdf (max 10mb/upload). All documents should be in English.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9657065