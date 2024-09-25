Fabrication Engineer
2024-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
About Us:
At QET, we are at the forefront of pioneering quantum technology, pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to develop cutting-edge quantum systems. We are looking for a talented and motivated Fabrication Engineer to join our dynamic team. If you are passionate about innovation and eager to contribute to the future of quantum technology, we want to hear from you!
Position Overview:
As a Fabrication Engineer, you will play a critical role in the design, development, and production of quantum devices. You will work closely with a multidisciplinary team of Researchers and engineers to create high-precision components that are essential for the advancement of quantum computing, sensing, and communication technologies.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and fabricate micro- and nano-scale devices for quantum applications.
Collaborate with researchers to translate theoretical designs into practical, manufacturable components.
Operate fabrication tools and equipment (e.g., lithography, etching, deposition).
Conduct process optimization and quality control to ensure high yield and reliability of quantum devices.
Document processes and results, contributing to the continuous improvement of fabrication techniques.
Qualifications:
Master's or PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Materials Science, Physics, or a related field.
Hands-on experience with micro- and nano-fabrication techniques.
Familiarity with cleanroom environments and semiconductor processing.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
Strong communication skills
What We Offer:
Opportunity to work on groundbreaking technology that will shape the future. A collaborative and innovative work environment. Professional development and growth opportunities.
