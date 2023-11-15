External Operations Coordinator
External Supply and Manufacturing (ESM) supports the Operations strategy by establishing and handling suppliers across the world that meet our global standards. Through external suppliers, the team manages approximately one third of AstraZeneca 's value of production. ESM plays a key role in ensuring the external supply chains are robust and deliver value to AstraZeneca through driving continuous improvement. The team also supports New Product Introduction through external supply, plays a pivotal role in integrating companies and products that AstraZeneca acquires and bringing innovation through supply chain programmes e.g. Market Access.
Your role
As an External Operations Coordinator, you will provide analysis of supplier data and reports, identifying patterns and trends, to inform decision making and support problem solving. You will support development, aggregation and monitoring of supplier key performance indicators and identify areas for performance and process improvements.
You will be accountable for maintaining External Operations data management in SharePoint and MS Teams in line with 5S. You will be responsible for maintaining Head of External Operations scorecard and monitoring critical metrics. You will drive improvement projects and support the preparation of written project proposals, analytical reports, and presentations. You will be responsible for gathering supplier data across several areas, one key area being sustainability where you will lead the delivery of AstraZeneca Sustainability plans leveraging the suppliers, External Operations Teams (EOTs) and other functions as required. You will manage suppliers on interim basis across External Operations Teams (EOTs) when experience is sufficient to gain insight and experience of the Supplier Management process and driving transactional relationship and performance.
Essential for the role
• 3-4-year Bachelor 's degree required in engineering, pharmacy, chemistry or related science, or business-related field.
• You 're a teammate with strong collaboration and good communication skills, able to work towards a common goal.
• Experience of stakeholder management to achieve jointly agreed objectives.
• Analytical thinking and ability to manage several tasks in parallel against short deadlines.
• Strong data management and reporting capability, good knowledge and experience using IT systems.
• Organizational skills, understanding of quality principles and GMP requirements.
• Experience of using Lean tools to solve problems.
• General understanding of manufacturing operations and/or closely linked functions such as eg. quality assurance, post-approval change management, process engineering.
Desirables for the role
• Experience of operations/manufacturing change management
• Experience of supply chain management
• Experience of implementing and handling business metrics
• Awareness/knowledge of systems used by the function, eg SAP, Ecovardis, Veeva platform etc.
• Business Process Management (BPM) experience
