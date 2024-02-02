External Manufacturing Director
2024-02-02
Join Immedica Pharma, a rapidly growing Swedish pharmaceutical company with exciting potential, as our new External Manufacturing Director. You will have a great opportunity to influence both your own role and the company's development!
In this role will you handle a portfolio of products and CMOs, owning the relationship with these CMOs and serving as Immedica's main point of contact with them. As an External Manufacturing Director do you have the ownership of a manufacturing chain, consisting of several CMO/external partners to Immedica, both to enable the launch of new products and to ensure long-term supply of existing products.
You will lead cross-functional work within Immedica in relation to CMOs, as well as manage larger projects such as Technology Transfers (TT) projects, ensuring their implementation with our CMOs. You will also be responsible for contract negotiations for new contracts or changes to existing contracts with CMOs, as well as responsible for supplier selection for new products.
Immedica's office is located in modern facilities in Life City, Stockholm. There is some possibilities of remote work. Travel occasionally will be required. You will report to the Head of Manufacturing.
We are seeking a candidate with a university degree in a relevant field and a minimum of 10 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Experience in Biotech manufacturing (large molecules) in a relevant role such as process or analytical development, quality assurance, production, etc. is required. Experience in at least one of the following areas is desirable:
• working with contract manufacturers/supplier relationship management
• Drug Substance (DS) production
• contract negotiation
You should be fluent in both English and Swedish, both orally and in writing. At Immedica, we have the advantage of short decision-making paths and a fast-paced environment, so you will need the mindset of rolling up your sleeves and doing things yourself.
You will need business acumen with a relationship-building character. It is important to possess excellent communication and collaborative skills, providing strong support to the team with expertise within pharmaceutical production.
In this recruitment, Immedica is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech. Please submit your application no later than 25th of February. Contact Talent Advisor Johan Östman at +46766287891 or johan.ostman@mpyascitech.com
for further questions regarding the position.
Immedica is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2018 by the investment company Impilo, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and employs today more than 100 people across Europe and the Middle East. Immedica is focused on the commercialization of medicines for rare diseases and specialty care within our focus areas: genetic & metabolic diseases, hematology & oncology and specialty care. Serving patients in more than 50 countries, Immedica is fully dedicated to helping those living with diseases that have a significant unmet medical needs. Immedica's capabilities cover marketing and sales, compliance, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance, regulatory and medical affairs as well as market access.
