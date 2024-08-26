Expert Engineer Battery Cell Technology
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Expert Battery Cell technology Engineer
In this position, you will be part of the ESS team, an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
You will be part of an agile and approachable organization with skilled teams consisting of passionate people. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse, friendly and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks you cannot imagine today.
You will
* Manage internal and external product development and research projects on battery cell development including negotiations with cell manufacturers
* Initiate ideas for IP and prepare Invention reports and patents,
* Drive key engineering decisions developing ideas and project plans for future projects (internally or externally funded)
* Support commercial teams with technical expertise, participate in supplier meetings as subject matter expert
* Collaborate with internal engineering teams to define and ensure cell electrochemical, mechanical, and safety performance requirements are met
* Design tests to validate new cell designs and fault trace
* Be a key mentor to our Cell Engineering talents proactively sharing knowledge and industrial understanding
Skills
* MSc or PhD in Materials Science, physics, Chemistry or related field with a focus on electrochemistry.
* 10 years industrial experience in battery cell development, preferably within automotive lithium-ion battery cell supplier or within OEM battery cell development organization
* Experienced with material selection, cell design, electrode fabrication, cell assembly, testing and failure mode analysis
* The applicant should be a creative and analytical thinker with a deep technical understanding of lithium-ion battery cells
* Proven record of innovations (IP) in the field of Lithium-ion battery cell
* Proven leadership and project management expertise
* Must be able to design complex experiments, employing DOE approach to interpret and correlate experimental results with battery product performance.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Curious? Have questions? Let us know!
Hiring Manager: Azad Darbandi, azad.jaberi.darbandi@volvo.com
Last application date: 28th january.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
