Experienced Software Developer For Axis Body Worn, Linköping
2025-07-11
Are you ready to make a difference and contribute to a smarter, safer world? We're looking for talented software developers to join our team and help us create cutting-edge solutions for wearable cameras tailored specifically for police officers, security guards, and first responders.
Do you also like the idea of working in a DevOps team together with dedicated people to build and operate outstanding products with high quality and excellent user experience? Our R&D-site in Linköping is growing at a fast pace and we're looking for more software developers.
Who is your future team?
At Axis in Linköping we work in small teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software team. We have the benefits of working in a small but exapnding Linköping office, together with the advantages of the large company's strengths. You will be part of a product team including developers, UX- and QA-engineers.
As a team you assume the end-to-end responsibility for an entire vertical from user experience and development to verification, release and deployment of software services related to the AXIS Body Worn cameras.
What you'll do here as Software Developer?
As a developer, you are a part of our absolute core competence and an indispensable asset in refining our products and creating functionality and smarter solutions for our customers.
The responsibilities of the role include:
*
Participate as a dedicated team member in everyday teamwork
*
Take an active part in designing the architecture of the product
*
A lot of communication with different stakeholders and other development teams
*
Together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for dedicated software developers who want to work in a cross-functional team to create solutions that really make a difference for our users.
We would love to hear that you have:
*
Several years of work experience in programming and bringing software products to the market
*
Experience of IoT devices
*
Worked with Go or similar language
*
Developed products running Linux
*
Knowledge in Git, Gerrit and Jenkins
*
Curious about new technology and bonus points if you are already familiar with CI/CD, Test driven development, Go, Typescript, React, Node.
In addition:
*
Experience in GraphQL
*
Experience in Python
*
Experience of end to end testing
What Axis have to offer:
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the office also encourages having a lot of fun at work!
We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart or why not a board game? During lunch some colleagues play pickle-ball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer padel or the gym. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work.
We are looking for more friends to discuss and hang out with! Do you want to join us?
Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
Find out more from Engineering manager Rickard Hermansson +46 (0)70 847 00 21 or HR Generalist Hannah Skog +46 (0)76 176 24 94.
