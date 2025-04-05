Experienced Indian Chef (Kock)
2025-04-05
Indian Hive is a new Indian restaurant opening soon in Hässleholm, Sweden. This is our first restaurant, and we are dedicated to delivering authentic Indian cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere. We are looking for a skilled and experienced Indian chef to join our team and lead the kitchen operations.
Position: Experienced Indian Chef
Location: Hässleholm, Sweden
What we offer:
Opportunity to grow with a new and dynamic restaurant.
Friendly and supportive work environment.
Work permit for the right candidates.
Responsibilities:
Preparing high-quality, authentic Indian dishes.
Designing and managing the menu.
Overseeing kitchen operations and ensuring hygiene standards.
Training and supervising kitchen staff.
Working closely with the management to deliver an exceptional dining experience.
Requirements:
Proven experience as an Indian chef.
Expertise in Indian cooking techniques, spices, and regional dishes.
Strong leadership and organizational skills.
Ability to handle a busy kitchen environment.
Proficiency in English; knowledge of Swedish is a bonus.
How to Apply:
You can apply by sending your CV and a brief introduction to info@indianhive.eu
or directly through our website: www.indianhive.eu.
Join us at Indian Hive and bring the taste of India to Hässleholm!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: info@indianhive.eu Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Indian Hive AB
(org.nr 559509-2817), http://indianhive.eu
Östergatan 12 (visa karta
)
281 32 HÄSSLEHOLM Arbetsplats
Indian Hive Jobbnummer
9268213