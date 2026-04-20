Experienced Hypnotherapist and Business Developer
Sun Within AB / Psykologjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla psykologjobb i Sigtuna
2026-04-20
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sun Within AB i Sigtuna
Sun Within is a newly established company dedicated to helping people build better lives through various forms of hypnotherapy.
We will operate internationally from the start, but we are first establishing and growing our operations locally in Sweden.
We are looking for an experienced hypnotherapist with a broad skill set, strong creative versatility, and clear author ambitions to lead our expansion.
You have spent many years using hypnotherapy as a powerful tool to help both individuals and groups find greater happiness, fulfilment, and motivation in life.
You are certified in HAPI and Regression Therapy and are open-minded and unafraid to explore new approaches to help people.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Conducting hypnotherapy sessions, both one-to-one and in groups
Developing new forms of therapy within the field of hypnotherapy
Delivering seminars and lectures on self-help topics in Sweden and internationally
Training others in hypnotherapeutic methods
Marketing the company and its services in Sweden and abroad
Writing books in English on hypnotherapy and self-help for international distribution
You have English as your native language and are willing to learn spoken Swedish.
The position is based at our office in Sweden.
Mandatory requirements
University degree in Psychology
University degree in English
University degree in Writing / Creative Writing
H.A.P.I. certification
Certification in Past Life Regression
10+ years experience of owning and/or operating a private practice
10+ years of providing face to face services to clients
If you are a passionate, versatile, and ambitious hypnotherapist with a genuine desire to make a global impact, we would love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20
E-post: Info@sunwithin.me Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sun Within AB
(org.nr 559516-9714) Jobbnummer
9865668