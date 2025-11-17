Experienced Electronics Design Engineer in Linköping
2025-11-17
At Axis Communications we are all about creating a smarter and safer world! We have delivered groundbreaking products for many years and will continue to do so for years to come. Join our team as electronics design engineer and together we will create smart products for a greater future!
Who is your future team?
You will be part of the hardware development team in Linköping which consists of experienced engineers in electronics, mechanics and embedded software. We work together across the disciplines in projects to create world-class products. At Axis the project members are the driving force and the decision makers in alignment with the stakeholders. Our team was established in 2023, and you will be given the possibility to influence both product development and team building.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
Axis success is built by the people working here and we strongly believe that by having the right people anything is possible. We are looking for someone who:
Has a positive mindset and strong communication skills.
Loves to solve problems with a team.
Uses a systematic approach and likes to work with the entire product.
In addition, you have worked for at least 5 years in a relevant field and have a university degree in electronics design or a similar relevant area.
What you'll do as an Electronics Design Engineer:
As an electronics design engineer in our team, you collaborate and communicate a lot with other engineers within Axis, both in Linköping and on other sites to deliver products. Your main objective will be to design, test and verify electronics for high quality products made for volume production.
We work in projects and you will be part from the concept phase to when the product is live on the market. Our project teams often include two electronics engineers and therefor much responsibility is given to each engineer. Each project takes about 18-24 months.
Relevant experience that we are looking for are:
Electronics system design
Component evaluation and choice
Schematics design
Hands on testing, troubleshooting and verification
Product certification, including EMC and safety
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
This position is based in Linköping, on-site at our office in Ebbepark. Our work environment fosters teamwork and innovation, with plenty of room for fun! Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
Apply now!
If you want to know more or have any questions do not hesitate to get in touch with Petter Sidklev on telephone +46 761759861or by e-mail
