About Etraveli group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
About the job
To strengthen our capabilities in data engineering and data delivery, Etraveli Group is now recruiting an experienced Data engineer. The role can be located in Uppsala or Stockholm.
You will be joining our BI department in designing and implementing data delivery pipelines with high requirements on accuracy, tests, and documentation. You will also be responsible for creating and maintaining other bespoke Python applications in the BI domain. Furthermore, we expect you to develop our ways of working and to assume technical responsibility for some of our systems. Your main tools will be Python, SQL and common scripting languages.
Etraveli's success is crucially dependent on accurate data made available in a timely and reliable manner. Data is often at the center, and stakeholders and analysts are data savvy, skilled and have a deep knowledge of the backend concepts. This creates a demanding and rewarding environment for a data engineer.
Our BI team is split across the offices in Uppsala, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mumbai and Athens, and caters to the whole organization. In total, we are 18 developers, and our processes and technical setup are mature but constantly adapting to the business.
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a company with grand plans and great expectations. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. To summarize, the job will include:
designing and implementing data delivery pipelines
creating and maintaining Python applications in the BI domain
information engineering and data modeling
developing best practices and ways of working
system responsibility
Requirements
Your role will require the skill set to acquire, handle, and analyze data. You will also need to be able to write high-quality Python applications. Personality-wise, you are analytical, methodical, ambitious, and thorough. More formally, you have:
a university degree in a quantitative field, preferably including data handling
demonstrated professional experience in data handling
demonstrated professional experience in Python
strong proficiency in SQL
strong communication skills, including an excellent command of spoken and written English
If you also have experience in data platform tools like Databricks, Snowflake, Dremio, or similar, this is viewed as a great benefit.
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm and Dragarbrunnsgatan in Uppsala, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29
https://apply.workable.com/j/5FD6554FF9/apply
