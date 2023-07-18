Experienced Data Center Technicians Needed At Tytec AB
2023-07-18
TYTEC AB is currently seeking experienced Data Center Technicians for an intensive installation project in Sandviken and Gävle, Sweden. This is an excellent opportunity for professionals with a background in fiber optics, structured cabling, and general data center operations.
Job Details:
The role involves participating in an intensive installation project, which includes installing, moving, and decommissioning hardware, such as cabinets, shelves, power strips, rails, fiber/copper/other cables and cable management, servers, storage, and other devices in the Data Center.
Technicians will be expected to confirm and label devices, racks, and cables, and work within a standard ticketing system, providing clear, timely, and appropriate customer communications.
The role requires adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Program Policies, Safety Policies, and Security Policies, while meeting requirements for quality and quantity of work.
This position is a short-term contract role due to the project-based nature of the work. However, for the right candidates, there is potential for a permanent position as we are looking to establish a long-term presence in the Gävle/Sandviken area.
Requirements:
Proven experience in fiber optics and structured cabling.
General knowledge of data center operations.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Ability to respond to On-Call requests promptly.
Familiarity with CAT5e and CAT6 copper cable and multi-mode and single-mode fiber.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to adapt to changing priorities, conditions, and circumstances.
Knowledge of copper and fiber testers, and excellent troubleshooting skills.
Understanding of Data Center best practices (i.e., basic fault tolerance, cable routing, calculating power usage).
Ability to operate material handling equipment - server lifts, pallet jacks, and forklifts (if certified).
What TYTEC AB Offers:
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional development and upskilling.
A supportive work environment with a focus on internal promotion and mobility.
The chance to work with some of the biggest firms in the world as part of the TYTEC AB delivery network.
Potential for a permanent position for the right candidates.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. For further information, please contact the TYTEC AB team.
Best regards,
TYTEC AB Team
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-10
Please send CV and cover letter IN PDF FORM
