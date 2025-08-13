Experienced C# Cloud Developer, Lund
Do you want to work with varied tasks in all parts of the development process? Then keep reading! At Axis Communication we are looking for more .NET developers who want to work with innovative solutions for our market-leading business within, among other areas, network video.
Your future team
The team currently consists of three software developers and one QA engineer. We value teamwork and work agile with a lot of pair programming and continuous partial deliveries. Every day starts with a stand-up meeting where retrospectives and internal reflections are part of the usual routines. We believe that self-driven teams where every individual is heard are the foundation of an innovative work culture. "Always open" is one of our most important values, meaning we listen to and appreciate all ideas to improve and create great solutions for the end user. We also believe that decisions should, as far as possible, be made by the person or people affected by the decision.
What you will do
You will be involved in creating the end-to-end solution that connects the end users with our growing range of cameras and hardware. Together with your team, you will develop Axis own VMS; AXIS Camera Station, which we write in C#.
To discover more, read here: https://www.axis.com/products/axis-camera-station-pro
Who are you?
You are driven, responsible, and find innovative solutions to contribute to our continued development. We like to challenge and be challenged, so be ready to think outside the box!
You enjoy system design and application development as some of the best things there are, and you have several years of experience working with C#/.NET and AWS. Of course, you also enjoy new technology and challenging problems.
We hope you meet these requirements:
* Master's or Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
* 5+ years of professional experience in software development with C#/.NET and AWS
* Experience with APIs such as REST and/or GraphQL
It's a plus if you have experience with:
* Azure
* DataDog
* WPF
Take a look here https://youtu.be/Ua3pSTq_xuA
if you want to get an insight into what it's like to work as a developer with us.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
