Executive Director & Administrative Manager - Research Support
2025-04-02
Stockholm School of Economics and SIR
The Stockholm School of Economics, SSE (Handelshögskolan i Stockholm) is a highly ranked business school in Sweden with world-class research and education programs, organized in smaller center and larger institutes and research houses.
One such research house at SSE is House of Governance and Public Policy (GaPP).
Some of the research at SSE is executed in separate but affiliated research institutes, of which Stiftelsen Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) Institute for Research (SIR) is the largest. SSE-GAPP and SIR are now recruiting a joint executive director & administrative manager with a joint employment across the two organizations. If you are interested in supporting research at SSE/SIR, you could be the person we are looking for.
About the position
We are offering an exciting managerial role within an international research environment, where you will have the opportunity to enhance our research community. The role is split into two main areas: as the Executive Director for GaPP and as the Administrative Manager for SIR. These roles are allocated approximately 50/50.
In your position, you will be part of a small, dynamic team that supports researchers and drives both operational and strategic initiatives. We are looking for a highly skilled individual who can balance strategic thinking with strong administrative capabilities. Depending on the applicant's qualifications, the focus of the role can be tailored more towards organizational development or administrative management.
Responsibilities:
- Build, develop, and carry out administrative tasks for both GaPP and SIR.
- Drive strategic development for the organizations, focusing on administrative processes as well as organizational strategy. This includes high-level meetings with external stakeholders such as donors and top decision makers.
- Lead a small team at GaPP, consisting of communicators, event staff, and outreach coordinators.
- Oversee administration of research projects and funding applications, including budgeting and financial management for both Swedish and international projects. This involves regular meetings with researchers and project teams.
- Coordinate public seminars, conferences, and other outreach activities hosted by GaPP and SIR.
- For applicants with an interest in university teaching, we can also allocate time for pedagogy development.
Your Profile:
This role requires an independent and proactive individual who thrives in a fast-paced, ambitious academic environment with high standards. You will need to work at a strategic level while keeping a keen eye for operational details. The ability to multitask is essential, as no two days will be the same. Given the nature of the role, you must also be service-minded, as you will interact with various stakeholders across the organization. You should be organized, flexible, and efficient, ensuring tasks are completed with accuracy and attention to detail.
Requirements:
- Previous work experience in administration, ideally within university, research administration, NGOs or other vital societal functions.
- A genuine interest in supporting and understanding research.
- Project management skills.
- Proficient in English.
Meritorious:
- Swedish language proficiency.
- A PhD in a relevant field, or equivalent, with a strong academic foundation.
- International experience.
- Experience within academic institutions such as SSE or similar.
- Prior experience in a research support role.
- Familiarity with administering EU-funded projects and/or other international research projects.
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm, the employment will start with a six-month probationary period.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
